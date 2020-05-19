10 Hairy Legs Elects Judith Leone to its Board of Trustees

10 Hairy Legs, the male repertory dance company has announced that Judith Leone has been unanimously elected to its Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

Leone noted, "I am very pleased and honored to be joining the Board of 10HL. They are an exceptional group of dance advocates. I hope that I am able to make a meaningful contribution to an already superb organization."

Leone resides in Toms River, NJ with her husband Stephan, has been firmly committed to community service for more than 40 years. She has served in leadership capacities as a Trustee for Algonquin Arts, ArtPride New Jersey, The National Conference for Community and Justice, The Italian American Cultural Society, United Way of Ocean County, Ocean's Harbor House, Open Arms, Barnegat Bay Foundation. She currently serves on the boards of OceanFirst Foundation, Garden State Philharmonic, the Shelter, Inc. and Longshore HOA (FL) as President. Leone was a Council Member of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (2003-2011), serving as Vice-President from 2007-2011.

Awards include: Chairman, J.C. Penney's Golden Rule Committee (1995), Italian American Cultural Society, Citizen of the Year (1995), United Way of O.C., Volunteer of the Year (1996), National Conference of Community & Justice, Humanitarian Award (1998), Garden State Philharmonic Distinguished Service Award (2003), ADACO, Citizen of the Year (2004), Monmouth-Ocean Development Council, Community Service Award (2006), Ocean County College Humanitarian Award (2007), Ocean's Harbor House, Distinguished Service Award (2007),The Strand, Honoree (2007), TR-Ocean County Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizen (2010), Ocean County Cultural & Heritage Art Advocate Award (2013).

Leone graduated from Toms River High School, earned a B.A. in Early Childhood from Kean University and a Masters in Library Science from Rutgers University. She was the Law Librarian at The Law Center in Toms River (1996-1998), Co-Owner and V.P. of The Production House from 1985-1992, an Educational Media Specialist for the Toms River Public Schools from 1985-1988 and an elementary teacher in Toms River from 1970 to 1985.

Judi is also the proud stepmother of two daughters, Cheryl Leone and Debra Challoner, grandmother to two grandsons and mom to two cats. Her husband is a partner in the law firm of Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle and Sacks of Toms River.

10HL President Carol Byrne commented, "In this particularly challenging time for all of us, we are thrilled to welcome Judi's tremendous experience and expertise to augment the strength of our Board of Trustees as we move forward to support our artists and ensure our company's future success. The world needs creative problems solvers right now and dancers excel in this regard."

