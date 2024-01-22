NJPAC Welcomes Batman in Concert with New Jersey Symphony, Joshua Bell and More in March

Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

By: Jan. 22, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Dates Added for Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy's MAMA I'M A BIG Photo 4 MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW Concert Adds Performance Dates

NJPAC Welcomes Batman in Concert with New Jersey Symphony, Joshua Bell and More in March

 NJPAC will welcome Batman in Concert with the New Jersey Symphony, Joshua Bell and more in March! Learn more about the upcoming shows below!

Sat 3.02 @ 8:00 p.m. Batman™ in Concert | New Jersey Symphony NJ premiere

For the first time, the DC Universe is coming to audiences, live. The 2024 Batman™ in Concert Tour comes to New Jersey in this one night only concert co-produced by NJPAC and New Jersey Symphony. This unique experience will allow audiences to watch Tim Burton’s Oscar-winning film, Batman, starting Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson like never before with the full Danny Elfman score performed LIVE by the New Jersey Symphony orchestra. 2024 is the 35th anniversary of Batman (1989). Danny Elfman came up with Batman’s theme while on a long flight—ducking into the airplane bathroom multiple times to record himself singing the melody so he wouldn’t forget. The flight attendants were suspicious, but it became one of the most iconic superhero themes of all time. Fans unite and dress up in your favorite Batman or DC costume for this event!

Sat 3.30 @ 3:00 p.m. Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell 

The Academy of St Martin in the Fields is one of the world’s finest chamber orchestras, renowned for fresh, brilliant interpretations of the world’s greatest orchestral music. Through unrivalled live performances and a vast recording output – highlights of which include the 1969 bestseller Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning film Amadeus – the orchestra gained an enviable international reputation for its distinctive, polished and refined sound. With over 500 releases in a much-vaunted discography and a comprehensive international touring program, the name and sound of the ASMF is known and loved by classical audiences throughout the world.  
 
Today the orchestra is led by Music Director and virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell, retaining the collegiate spirit and flexibility of the original small, conductor-less ensemble which is an ASMF hallmark. Under Bell’s direction, ASMF continues to push the boundaries of player-directed performance to new heights, presenting symphonic repertoire and chamber music on a grand scale at prestigious venues around the globe.  With a career spanning over 30 years as a soloist, chamber musician, recording artist, conductor and director, Joshua Bell is one of the most celebrated violinists of his era. As an exclusive Sony Classical artist, Bell has recorded more than 40 albums garnering Grammy®, Mercury®, Gramophone and ECHO Klassik awards. 

NJPAC program includes (subject to change): Mozart’s Le nozze de Figaro Overture, Brahms’s Violin Concerto, and Schumann’s Symphony No. 2.
 
NJPAC hosts a pre-show talk @ 2:00 p.m. Free for ticketholders, Classical Overtures, held an hour prior to the show in the Chase Room, is an interactive presentation hosted by Maestro George Marriner Maull of New Jersey’s Discovery Orchestra.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Take A Trip To ALMOST, MAINE At The Blue Moon Theatre Photo
Take A Trip To ALMOST, MAINE At The Blue Moon Theatre

Celebrate Valentines Day with a story of love, loss, friendship, and hope under the magical light of Aurora Borealis at The Blue Moon Theatre by seeing 'Almost, Maine' by John Cariani.

2
Arthur Millers ALL MY SONS is Coming to MCCCs Kelsey Theatre This Month Photo
Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS is Coming to MCCC's Kelsey Theatre This Month

Experience Arthur Miller's powerful drama 'All My Sons' at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre. Explore themes of morality, guilt, and responsibility during World War II.

3
Roxey Ballet Unveils Spring 2024 Season Featuring Original Programming and Timeless Classi Photo
Roxey Ballet Unveils Spring 2024 Season Featuring Original Programming and Timeless Classics

Experience the magic of Roxey Ballet's Spring 2024 season, featuring captivating performances of and Carnival of the Animals.

4
Rosaway Comes To Centenary Stage Company As Part Of Their Winter Thaw Concert Series Photo
Rosaway Comes To Centenary Stage Company As Part Of Their Winter Thaw Concert Series

Centenary Stage Company's Winter Thaw Festival of concerts continues with a performance by ROSAWAY on January 27 at 8:00 pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Take A Trip To ALMOST, MAINE At The Blue Moon TheatreTake A Trip To ALMOST, MAINE At The Blue Moon Theatre
Arthur Miller's ALL MY SONS is Coming to MCCC's Kelsey Theatre This MonthArthur Miller's ALL MY SONS is Coming to MCCC's Kelsey Theatre This Month
Rosaway Comes To Centenary Stage Company As Part Of Their Winter Thaw Concert SeriesRosaway Comes To Centenary Stage Company As Part Of Their Winter Thaw Concert Series
Symphony in C Presents Romantic Harp Featuring Daniel Benedict Next MonthSymphony in C Presents Romantic Harp Featuring Daniel Benedict Next Month

Videos

Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May Video
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024 Video
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024
iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024 Video
iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Michael McAssey Returns To Gateway Playhouse in New Jersey Michael McAssey Returns To Gateway Playhouse
Gateway Playhouse (1/25-1/25)Tracker
Adelphi Orchestra - Musical Nomads in New Jersey Adelphi Orchestra - Musical Nomads
Fair Lawn Community Center Theater (3/08-3/08)
Senior Moments - Big Beaver in New Jersey Senior Moments - Big Beaver
Middletown Arts Center (1/26-1/28)
Jubilee - 30 Years of Mnozil Brass in New Jersey Jubilee - 30 Years of Mnozil Brass
Enlow Recital Hall (3/02-3/02)
Matilda in Concert in New Jersey Matilda in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (3/22-3/22)
Deathtrap in New Jersey Deathtrap
Players Guild of Leonia (1/19-2/04)PHOTOS
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/17-2/17)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/24-2/24)
The Sleeping Beauty: Full Length in New Jersey The Sleeping Beauty: Full Length
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/19)
Aaron Diehl Trio in New Jersey Aaron Diehl Trio
Enlow Recital Hall (3/09-3/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You