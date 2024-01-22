NJPAC Welcomes Batman in Concert with New Jersey Symphony, Joshua Bell and More in March

NJPAC will welcome Batman in Concert with the New Jersey Symphony, Joshua Bell and more in March! Learn more about the upcoming shows below!

Sat 3.02 @ 8:00 p.m. Batman™ in Concert | New Jersey Symphony NJ premiere

For the first time, the DC Universe is coming to audiences, live. The 2024 Batman™ in Concert Tour comes to New Jersey in this one night only concert co-produced by NJPAC and New Jersey Symphony. This unique experience will allow audiences to watch Tim Burton’s Oscar-winning film, Batman, starting Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson like never before with the full Danny Elfman score performed LIVE by the New Jersey Symphony orchestra. 2024 is the 35th anniversary of Batman (1989). Danny Elfman came up with Batman’s theme while on a long flight—ducking into the airplane bathroom multiple times to record himself singing the melody so he wouldn’t forget. The flight attendants were suspicious, but it became one of the most iconic superhero themes of all time. Fans unite and dress up in your favorite Batman or DC costume for this event!

Sat 3.30 @ 3:00 p.m. Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell

The Academy of St Martin in the Fields is one of the world’s finest chamber orchestras, renowned for fresh, brilliant interpretations of the world’s greatest orchestral music. Through unrivalled live performances and a vast recording output – highlights of which include the 1969 bestseller Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning film Amadeus – the orchestra gained an enviable international reputation for its distinctive, polished and refined sound. With over 500 releases in a much-vaunted discography and a comprehensive international touring program, the name and sound of the ASMF is known and loved by classical audiences throughout the world.



Today the orchestra is led by Music Director and virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell, retaining the collegiate spirit and flexibility of the original small, conductor-less ensemble which is an ASMF hallmark. Under Bell’s direction, ASMF continues to push the boundaries of player-directed performance to new heights, presenting symphonic repertoire and chamber music on a grand scale at prestigious venues around the globe. With a career spanning over 30 years as a soloist, chamber musician, recording artist, conductor and director, Joshua Bell is one of the most celebrated violinists of his era. As an exclusive Sony Classical artist, Bell has recorded more than 40 albums garnering Grammy®, Mercury®, Gramophone and ECHO Klassik awards.



NJPAC program includes (subject to change): Mozart’s Le nozze de Figaro Overture, Brahms’s Violin Concerto, and Schumann’s Symphony No. 2.



NJPAC hosts a pre-show talk @ 2:00 p.m. Free for ticketholders, Classical Overtures, held an hour prior to the show in the Chase Room, is an interactive presentation hosted by Maestro George Marriner Maull of New Jersey’s Discovery Orchestra.