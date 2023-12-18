Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards

YOU, ME AND THE WOODSMOKE Original Surrealist Drama Is The First Show Of 2024 At The Players' Ring Theatre

Original surrealist play comes to The Players' Ring Theatre, January 5.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

The Players' Ring Theatre welcomes the new year on Jan. 5 with the world premiere of “You, Me and The Woodsmoke,” written and directed by Catherine Stewart.

Julianne (Monique Peaslee Foote) and Margo (Kolby Hume) hope a camping trip will rekindle their long-lost relationship. But like their friendship, the forest holds secrets, and as the weekend unfolds, the desire to confront the truth flickers in the campfire flames. 

“This is a play about friendship, and that's something I was initially hesitant to say,” said Stewart. “During the process of developing the script, both in rehearsals of recent weeks and in the six years it's taken to get the play to this stage, I have realized that my hesitancy comes from a cultural discrediting, or perhaps devaluing, of the word “friendship,” particularly, when it's been between individuals who identify as women.”

“Our friendships are significant but often placed secondary to the partners we live with or marry,” Stewart added. 

“I hope women bring their friends to the show – friends they want to celebrate, friends they want to acknowledge, perhaps even friends they want to have a tricky conversation with. Friendships are complex and filled with effort and dedication. The play, ultimately, is about stating unequivocally that we would not be who we are and who we want to be without our dearest friends.”

In many respects, this play is also about ecology, which ultimately studies relationships, Stewart added. 

“The vast network of influence organisms have on each other, be that a single fungus or an entire forest,” she said.

“While they struggle to communicate in the forest, Julianne and Margo retreat inside themselves. Inspired by the natural world, Julianne speaks to an animal, and Margo converses with the plant world.” 

“It sounds a little nuts on paper, but that's why this play is described as surrealist,” Stewart said. 

“My work is often about the interplay between our internal and external thoughts and actions – and theatre is uniquely placed to allow that ‘magic' to happen before our eyes. It is both a challenge and a delight to make stories come to life in front of a live audience.”

The cast also includes actor Matt Recine, who plays multiple roles that bring the forest to life.

A skilled and experienced creative team collaborates on all aspects to make this enchantment happen. 

Carol Fisher, a faculty member at UNH, contributes to the magic by creating puppets. Natural phosphorescence, sunlight, and moonlight crafted by lighting designer Tayva Young; a set including a giant climbable tree by Rachel Taylor; a notebook illustrated by Sara Peiffer, and 90s alt-rock-inspired soundscaping by CJ Lewis all build a world that will surprise the audience while supporting the story.

“I'm looking forward to the challenge of creating a unique sonic ecosystem for this,” said CJ Lewis. “We're going to utilize electric instruments, but try to conjure a synthetic nature-scape with them. In a play about memory and secrets, it's interesting that the characters' entire environment is lying to them, too.”

“Catherine is one of those artists who deliver excellent, thoughtful, and incredibly original work while also taking great care of every step of the creative process,” said Margherita Giacobbi, the Players' Ring Producing Director. “And by doing so not only does she generate very surprising creations, but she also manages to engage the most impressive artists and theatre makers around. I simply cannot wait for our audience to dive into this immersive experience”.

The Players' Ring is grateful for the support of its Main Sponsors: The Eppes-Jefferson Foundation, The Puddle Dock Restaurant, Tour Restaurant, Southport Printing Company, Kennebunk Savings and MacEdge. 

Across from the Ring, "The Puddle Dock" restaurant and its sister restaurant "Tour" on Lafayette Road offer a 10% discount on food to Players' Ring patrons. Visit their websites to reserve, and present your ticket when you ask for your check.

Go & Do

“You, Me and The Woodsmoke” – an original surrealist drama by Catherine Stewart

Where: The Players” Ring Theatre, 105 Marcy Street, Portsmouth, NH

Phone 603-436-8123

When: Jan. 5 – 14.  Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30p.m. Play is two hours with intermission.

Cost: General Admission: $28; Students / Seniors (65+): $25

This show is included in our

to purchase tickets.


