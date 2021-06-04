WRITERS IN THE LOFT Presents Author Megan Miranda with her New Novel SUCH A QUIET PLACE

On Tuesday, July 20 at 7pm EST, New York Times bestselling author Megan Miranda comes to The Music Hall's Writers in the Loft series, now being presented in an intimate, online format. Miranda will discuss her new book SUCH A QUIET PLACE, a new riveting suspense novel about a mysterious murder in an idyllic, close-knit neighborhood.

"Megan Miranda has mastered the skill of keeping her readers on the edge, and often times, in the dark," says Paul Durham, an author, attorney, and the evening's event moderator, "Miranda has done it again with her newest thriller SUCH A QUIET PLACE. I'm looking forward to talking with her about all things writing and her masterfully suspenseful new book."

The 7pm EST virtual event includes an author discussion moderated by Paul Durham, and will be followed by an audience Q&A. The event will be hosted on Zoom via Eventive and books can be purchased through The Music Hall's Box Office for pick-up or shipment.

Pulsating with suspense and with the shocking twists that are Megan Miranda's trademark, Such a Quiet Place is Megan Miranda's best novel yet-a twisty locked-box thriller that will keep you turning pages late into the night.

Hollow's Edge used to be a quiet place. A private and idyllic neighborhood where neighbors dropped in on neighbors, celebrated graduation and holiday parties together, and looked out for one another. But then came the murder of Brandon and Fiona Truett. A year and a half later, Hollow's Edge is simmering. The residents are trapped, unable to sell their homes, confronted daily by the empty Truett house, and suffocated by their trial testimonies that implicated one of their own. Ruby Fletcher. And now, Ruby's back.

Within days, suspicion spreads like a virus across Hollow's Edge. It's increasingly clear that not everyone told the truth about the night of the Truett's murders. And when Harper begins receiving threatening notes, she realizes she has to uncover the truth before someone else becomes the killer's next victim.

Megan Miranda is the New York Times bestselling author of All the Missing Girls; The Perfect Stranger; The Last House Guest, a Reese Witherspoon Book Club pick; and The Girl from Widow Hills. She has also written several books for young adults, including Come Find Me, Fragments of the Lost, and The Safest Lies. She grew up in New Jersey, graduated from MIT, and lives in North Carolina with her husband and two children.

Paul Durham is an award-winning author of books for young readers, having been honored by the New York Public Library, the American Library Association, and the Library of Congress's National Book Festival. He is also a Trustee of The Music Hall, a podcaster, and an attorney, who has taught and guest lectured extensively on the subjects of business and publishing law.

The ticket package for Writers in the Loft: Megan Miranda with Such a Quiet Place on Tuesday, July 20, at 7pm EST is $5. In addition to an event link, the package includes an author discussion moderated by Paul Durham, followed by an audience Q+A. Books (Such a Quiet Place, $27, hardcover) and tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.