MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS to be Presented at The Barnstormers Theatre

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The Barnstormers Theatre will present their annual Agatha Christie production, Murder on the Orient Express. The adaptation by Ken Ludwig runs from August 6-15.

The production is directed by longtime Barnstormer Blair Hundertmark, who has led productions of many favorites including last season's Agatha Christie-inspired world premiere Front Row To Murder. Hundertmark believes that the story of Murder on the Orient Express is timeless.

Hercule Poirot will be played by Andrew Sellon, who audiences may remember in a very different role: the hapless Dr. Einstein in 2023's Arsenic and Old Lace. Sellon has played Poirot twice before, including a twice-extended sold out run at the renowned Old Globe Theater in San Diego-the best-selling non-musical production in the company's 90-year history.

Among the performers joining Sellon on stage are several 2026 New Hampshire Theatre Alliance Award winners from last year's hit season opener Something Rotten: Ryan Halsaver (Colonel Arbuthnot/Samuel Ratchett), Mary McNulty (Mary Debenham), and Rachel Alexa Norman (Helen Hubbard). Lisa McMillan (Princess Dragomiroff) took home Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role for Front Row to Murder.

The ensemble also includes Steve Barkhimer (Monsieur Bouc), Taylor Congdon (Gretta Ohlsson), Kate Fitzgerald (Countess Andrenyi), Joe Mucciolo (Michel the Conductor/Head Waiter), and Giovanni Valforte (Hector MacQueen).

On the production side, Director Hundertmark, whose Front Row to Murder took home a Broadway World New Hampshire Award for best new play in 2025, is joined by other recent award winners. Travis McHale (Scenic Designer) won the NHTA for lighting (Something Rotten) and Alison Pugh (Costume Design) took home the top prize for costumes in her designs for Front Row to Murder.

In addition, the team consists of Peggy Samuels (Stage Manager), Jenn Gallo (Assistant Stage Manager), Kevin Dunn (Lighting Designer), and Sean McGinley (Sound Designer).

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