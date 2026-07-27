TOOTSIE Marathon to Mark Park Theatre's Fifth Anniversary in Jaffrey

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Jaffrey's Park Theatre, the award-winning performing arts center that rose from the ground up and first opened its doors on August 5, 2021, will mark its fifth anniversary on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, with a full day of festivities centered on continuous free screenings of the classic 1982 comedy Tootsie, starring Dustin Hoffman, Jessica Lange, Teri Garr, and Bill Murray.

Screenings begin at 10 a.m. and continue nonstop into the evening. At 5 p.m., the theatre will host a community celebration featuring live music, balloons, brief remarks, and cake for up to 100 fans. Raffles offering gift certificates will round out the afternoon festivities.

“Five years ago we welcomed audiences back into a completely reimagined space built for both cinema and live performance,” said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre. “This anniversary is our way of thanking the community that has supported us from day one. Tootsie is pure fun, and we can't wait to share the day with everyone.”

Jaffrey's Park Theatre houses three distinct performance spaces:

Eppes Auditorium

A 330-seat main house featuring a 30-foot-wide proscenium stage and a 27-foot-wide cinema screen paired with a 17-speaker 7.1 ultra-surround sound system.

The King Screening Room and Cabaret

An intimate 55-seat theater equipped with a 4K cinema system and comfortable upholstered swivel seats. Used for film and live performance including the monthly Open Mic nights.

The Lounge

A versatile 30-seat performance and get-together space located just off the bar and the box office.

Anniversary Gifts

If the public is interested in helping this 501(c)(3) nonprofit with an “Anniversary Gift,” they can go to park2026.com and make a monetary gift. There will also be an “Anniversary Gift Registry” where patrons can choose items to gift to the theatre. The wide range of items includes computers, exterior LED poster signs, makeup mirrors, vacuums, dressing room chairs, and permanent concert sound for the King Cabaret Room. You will be able to find the registry at theparktheatre.org starting later this week.

The fifth-anniversary celebration is free and open to the public; cake and festivities are limited to the first 100 guests. No tickets are required for the continuous Tootsie screenings.

About Jaffrey's Park Theatre

First built in 1922 as a silent movie and vaudeville theatre, it was rebuilt from the ground up and opened on August 5, 2021, Jaffrey's Park Theatre is an award-winning performing arts center dedicated to presenting the best in film, live performance, and community events in three flexible venues. It is known as “The unique showplace for live performance and film.” The theater is located at 19 Main Street in Jaffrey, NH, just 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester. The theatre is fully accessible.

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