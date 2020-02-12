Theatre Kapow's PRIDE & PREJUDICE Begins This Month At The Bank Of New Hampshire Stage

theatre KAPOW continues its twelfth season celebrating the voices of remarkable women with Pride and Prejudice by Kate Hamill, adapted from the novel by Jane Austen. The show will be performed at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage (Concord, NH) on February 21-23.

Austen's romantic classic Pride and Prejudice is given a hilarious twist in this new adaptation from Kate Hamill . This fast paced, incredibly witty play is not your grandmother's Austen! Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this Pride and Prejudice for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken and independent Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?!

"We've really enjoyed putting a new twist on this classic piece of literature," says show director Matt Cahoon. "We are basically throwing Austen in a blender with some British door farces and a healthy dose of '80s power ballads and creating a whole new thing that we believe will make for a really fun night at the theatre!" One of the unique aspects of this production will be a live band who will play some of the '80s most iconic pop tunes. The result will be an event that blurs the lines between rock concert and traditional play.

The show features Carey Cahoon, Rich Hurley, Peter Josephson, Nicholas Meunier, Laurie Torosian, Jess Vaughn, Victoria Volokitkin, Breton Reis as Mr. Darcy, and Emily Karel as Lizzy Bennet. The show is directed by tKAPOW Artistic Director Matt Cahoon. Longtime tKAPOW collaborator Tayva Young will be providing the lighting design and, after a sensational debut with tKAPOW providing the music for The Penelopiad, Jake Hudgins is returning with a live band to provide a soundtrack that is sure to make many audience members harken back to middle school dances of their youth.

Tickets for the Feb 21-23 PRIDE & PREJUDICE performances are currently on sale for $23 - $28. They may be ordered by calling the Bank of New Hampshire Stage at 603-225-1111 or online at banknhstage.com . Tickets may also be obtained at the BNHS box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.





