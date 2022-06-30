The New London Barn Playhouse Presents The Tony Award Winning Musical SHE LOVES ME, June 29- July 10

Dear Friend,

You are invited to join the New London Barn Playhouse as they whisk you back to the 1930s where the employees of Mr. Maraczek's Parfumerie are hard at work selling products and finding relationships in She Loves Me, running June 29th-July 10th at 7:30PM with Wednesday matinee performances at 2:00PM and Sunday performances at 5:00PM.

Based on the classic movie You've Got Mail and Miklós László's play Parfumerie, the musical She Loves Me follows Amalia and Georg, two store clerks who aren't quite the best of friends. Constantly bumping heads while on the job, the sparring coworkers can't seem to find common ground. But little do they know the anonymous pen pals they have both been falling for happen to be each other! Will love continue to blossom once their identities are finally revealed?

They are so excited to welcome back 2022 acting interns for this production as well as an amazing group of guest artists! Making his New London Barn Playhouse debut, Gilbert L. Bailey ll* (Broadway's Beetlejuice, A Bronx Tale, Book of Mormon) is playing quintessential romantic Georg opposite acting intern and recent Chicago College of Performing Arts graduate Jenessa Altvater, who is playing leading lady Amalia. Mr. Maraczek is played by Raymond Sage*, who has appeared in Barn Playhouse shows such as Ragtime and Souvenir as well as the Broadway and national touring productions of Camelot, Beauty and the Beast, and Titanic. Acting intern Dylan Lugosi (Pennsylvania State '24) appears as the hilarious, sultry Ilona Ritter alongside Max Smaretsky (The Hartt School '23) who plays the charming Steven Kodaly. Scott Sweatt, playing Ladislav Sipos, is back in New London for another summer after having been in previous Barn Playhouse productions of shows such as Anything Goes, Peter and the Starcatcher, Newsies and Fiddler on the Roof. Yoni Haller, part of the 2022 Acting Intern Company and recent graduate of the Hartt School, plays Arpad Laszlo. Former Barn Playhouse Junior Intern Shane Boucher is swinging in for the male ensemble of She Loves Me. Some of his regional credits include Matilda at Northern Stage, Billy Elliot at Wheelock Family Theater and Oliver at The Palace Theater. Female ensemble swing Carly Mazer is a recent graduate from Northwestern University with degrees in Theater and Psychology. The company will welcome her to the Barn Playhouse this summer! 2022 Acting Intern company makes up the rest of the cast with Katelyn Baughman, Ricky Cardenas, Anne-Sophie Hill, Abby Linderman, Bella Lopez, Keaton Miller, Justin Payton Nelson, Bailey Poe, Daniel Tracht and Nick Traficante.

Director Richard Roland++ is back at the Barn Playhouse for his 7th season, having directed Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray, Chicago, Ragtime, Bridagoon, and The Secret Garden. Roland has also appeared in several Broadway and off-Broadway shows, national tours, regional productions, television dramas, soaps, and commercials. Also returning to the Barn Playhouse for his 7th season is music director Robbie Cowan, whose many Barn Playhouse productions have earned New Hampshire Theater Awards, and has been seen in national tours such as Bullets Over Broadway, Elf and Shrek. Choreography for She Loves Me is brought to you by Natalie Wisdom, whose work you may also recognize from past Barn Playhouse productions such as Little Women, Pajama Game and Shining On: Broadway and the Barn Playhouse. Other choreography credits include Freaky Friday at the Williams Street Rep, as well as Sister Act, Guys and Dolls, and Anything Goes in Concert at New York University, Steinhardt. Scenic designer Vincent Gunn is returning to the Barn Playhouse after having been the designer for past shows Sylvia and Murder for Two, as well as serving as the scenic charge artist for the 2017 and 2018 seaons. Gunn has also worked at theaters such as the Metropolitan Playhouse (Radium Girls) and St. Bart's Players (The Drowsy Chaperone) as well as assisted designers at venues such as the New York Philharmonic and Jazz at Lincoln Center. Becky Bodurtha^ is back at the Barn Playhouse as the costume designer for She Loves Me after having designed for past productions such as Catch Me If You Can, A Little Night Music and The Producers. Some international credits include Anna in the Tropics (Repertory Philippines), Movement for Humanity and Africa's Hope for the Ubumuntu Festival in Kigali. Becky's associate costume designer Elzi Thomas is making her debut at the Barn Playhouse and currently studying theater making at Stanford University where she has designed student productions and assistant designed A Midsummer Night's Dream. Lighting designer Chris Hanian is spending their 3rd season at the Barn Playhouse as master electrician with past productions including Always, Patsy Cline (New London Barn Playhouse) and Escaping the Labyrinth (Des Moines Playhouse).

The stage management team includes John "JP" Pollard* as the Production Stage Manager, who joins the Barn Playhouse directly from the Musical Theatre West production of SPAMILTON, and whose other credits include Jersey Boys - 2nd National Tour and The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in The Universe starring Lily Tomlin. The Assistant Stage Manager is Molly Raven Hopkins*, whose credits include Into the Woods in New York, Town with the Shakespeare Theatre Company, and The Nutcracker with the Washington Ballet. Stage management intern Maggie Caradonna, a junior at Ithaca College, has recently been a production stage manager for The Great God Pan and an associate stage manager for The Other Shore and a new opera, We Wear the Sea Like a Coat.

The band for this production includes Zachary Thompson (reeds), Lucas Phillips (bass), Sean Millman (drums), Solomon Abang (trumpet) and Jessica Gehring (violin).

Tickets are available at nlbarn.org/tickets, by phone at 603-526-6710 or at the New London Barn Playhouse box office Tuesday-Saturday starting at 11AM and Sundays from 11AM-3PM.