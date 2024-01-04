THE POOR RICH By And Starring Gemma Soldati Announced At The Players' Ring Theatre

Seacoast native Gemma Soldati brings her latest solo show to the Players' Ring Theatre for three nights, Jan. 19, 20 and 21.

Jan. 04, 2024





Everything you make, she takes. Mother Greed comes in many forms, but in “The Poor Rich,” she's at her most unadulterated. 

Seacoast native Gemma Soldati brings her latest solo show to the Players' Ring Theatre for three nights, Jan. 19, 20 and 21.

Behold the mischief that runs our world in this unadulterated examination of power, absurdly invented with the spirit of pure imagination from award-winning clown and teaching artist Soldati. 

Prepare to be seduced, betrayed, and most of all – delighted. 

The Poor Rich is a risqué hour of interactive mayhem as Soldati's character leads us through the physical and psychological machinations of concentrated power vis-a-vis the world of finance. 

It was devised as a part of an Artist in Residency program at Het Domijn Artist Cooperative in Amsterdam in 2021. The Seacoast premiere was at 3S Artspace. The show has since toured to Ars Nova in NYC, The Elysian in LA, The Neo-Futurists in Chicago and most recently the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Soldati is an American clown and teaching artist. She won Best Comedy at the 2019 Melbourne Fringe with “The Living Room” and Best Performance at the New Hampshire Film Festival 2022. 

Soldati's focus is clown-inspired work developed in front of live audiences. Her projects playfully dive deep into the heart of vital themes probing audiences with questions and meaning making – Grief, Ritual, Sleep, Dreams, Money, Wealth and beyond. 

Her current touring shows are “The Poor Rich,” an interactive 18+ clown show about the absurdity of money and “The Adventures of Sleepyhead,” a family show about the loss of one's dreams. 

She devised and produced several shows in Los Angeles including “The Cobbler,” “The Sleepover Show,” “The Living Room” and “Amateur Burlesque” – featured in Comedy Bureau's 2018 “100 Best Things in Comedy."

Soldati has studied with Betty Grumble, Paola Coletto, Deanna Fleysher, John Gilkey, Philippe Gaulier, Aitor Basauri, and Mick Barnfather.

The Players' Ring is grateful for the support of its Main Sponsors: The Eppes-Jefferson Foundation, The Puddle Dock Restaurant, Tour Restaurant, Southport Printing Company, Kennebunk Savings and MacEdge. 

Across from the Ring, "The Puddle Dock" restaurant and its sister restaurant "Tour" on Lafayette Road offer a 10% and 20% discount respectively on food to Players' Ring patrons. Visit their websites to reserve, and present your ticket when you ask for your check.

“The Poor Rich” – an original solo show by Gemma Soldati

Where: The Players' Ring Theatre, 105 Marcy Street, Portsmouth, NH

Phone 603-436-8123

When: Friday, Jan. 19, and Saturday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m.

Cost: General Admission: $28; Students / Seniors (65+): $25. 

This show is not included in subscription packages.

Visit Click Here to purchase tickets.




