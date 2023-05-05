THE 7-DAY PLAYS is Coming to the Hatbox Theatre This Month

The 7-Day Plays is coming to the Hatbox Theatre on Saturday afternoon, May 20. Performance is at 2pm. Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for members, seniors and students and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at Click Here.

Imagine writing, rehearsing and performing four original short plays for a live audience in just one week. Now imagine experienced directors directing plays by first-time playwrights and first-time directors directing plays by experienced playwrights! These are the challenges being set forth to some of southern New Hampshire's most prolific theatrical artists beginning on one Saturday afternoon and coming to fruition the very next Saturday!

Featuring the talents of Amy Agostino, Bryan Halperin, Christopher Savage, Deirdre Hickok Bridge, Debra Lund, Dwight Stearns, Gary Locke, Greg Parker, Ian Allan, Jennifer Simpson Schaffner, Karielle Silk, Kelsey Domeny, Laura Kay Hogland, Mary Fraser, Peter Josephson, Ray Dudley, Ryan Clark, Valerie Kehr and more, the 7-Day Plays will push the limits of their creative powers, culminating in a performance for audiences of all ages.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE:

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.


