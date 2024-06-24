Student Blog: 'Write What You Know...'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Write What You Know..."

Imagine you’re backstage, in the wings, or even somewhere nearby. You hear the first strains of the overture, and the curtain is just waiting to go up. Maybe your stomach is in knots, or you get full-body chills or even butterflies, or the adrenaline from pure anticipation. And then, you exhale as you step into the light and inside a new realm beyond yourself. If any of this sounds familiar then I think we’re of a similar mind.

My name is Sophia and I am so very excited to begin my journey here at BroadwayWorld as a student blogger. I am currently a rising Sophomore BFA Musical Theatre major.



Although originally hailing from Cook County in Chicago (yes the same county where they jail merry murderesses ), I have spent most of my life growing up in the New England area, a place I’ve been proud to call my home for basically 2 decades now. I’ve spent more than half of my life onstage, in various ensembles from elementary school through college, which led me to discover my true passion for theatre.

When I say theatre, I do not just mean simply performing on a stage. That is the aspect I know the most, but it barely scratches the surface of all the moving parts that contribute to theatre. It took me a while to fully appreciate all forms of theatre, and all the building blocks of what makes a production.

So what does that mean?

Well, yes it can be performing something onstage, but there is so much more beyond that. Every little detail from the words on a script to the lights illuminating the stage. So while I have been onstage, I have also worked on crew, and in costumes. In my junior year of high school I was interested in doing an internship and had always wanted to work on costumes for theatre, and sort of had before but never for a full production. So for my High School’s spring Musical “Oklahoma!” I got to present my vision for the costumes and it was such a rewarding experience I got to do it again for my senior year. I learned that costumes can be such a crucial element in any production. It helps to establish the world the characters live in, and it is something I have grown quite passionate about.

So what am I currently up to? I am currently involved in a community theatre show. I work as a children’s party performer, in my area as well.

That brings me to now, to here, where I hope I can provide insight into my experiences onstage, offstage, and in between. So look to this blog in the coming months to read about my journey.

Comments