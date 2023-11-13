Solo Spoken Word Play PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT is Coming to Mariposa Museum and World Culture Center in Peterborough

In a harmonious convergence of words and emotions, Letta Neely's celebrated solo spoken word masterpiece, "Pulling It All Into The Current," is poised to enthrall audiences at the Mariposa Museum and Cultural Center in Peterborough, New Hampshire. The eagerly anticipated one-night-only performance is scheduled for December 2nd at 4:00 pm. Following resounding standing ovations at esteemed venues such as Boston Playwrights' Theatre, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland, and the United Solo Festival in New York City, the play has emerged as a beacon of artistic brilliance, resonating with global audiences.

Esteemed Editor-in-Chief Emeritus of Essence Magazine, Susan L. Taylor, lauded the play as "stunningly brilliant," expressing gratitude for its "raw, real, and absolutely stunning" portrayal of life. The overwhelming demand for an encore performance at United Solo prompted a special return to the stage, with Mariposa Museum hosting this exclusive one-night engagement.

"Pulling It All Into The Current" transcends the traditional bounds of a play; it serves as a compelling call to arms for empathy and understanding. Neely's solo spoken word seamlessly weaves together narratives of Blackness, sexuality, and resilience, forming a tapestry of stories that deeply resonate within the hearts of its captivated audience.

The characters within the play, spanning the spectrum from teenagers to veterans, addicts to teachers, provide profound insights into the human experience. Rhonda, a fifteen-year-old on a journey of self-discovery; Chocolate Marsh, a recovering addict finding healing and redemption; Laprecious, a teenage mother navigating aspirations and harsh realities-all these characters come to life on stage, creating a rich and vibrant narrative.

At the heart of this multifaceted work of art is Letta Neely, a gifted writer and performer whose life story mirrors the authenticity she brings to her characters. Raised in a predominantly Black inner-city neighborhood, Neely's journey as a playwright and spoken word artist is a testament to her dedication to amplifying the voices of marginalized communities.

"Letta's work is absolutely vital!" exclaims Abe Rybeck, Founder and former Artistic Director of Boston's Theatre Offensive.

Fort Point Theatre Channel and Mariposa Museum co-present this exclusive one-night-only event. Carmen Burbridge of All About Solo raved about the play, describing it as "compelling, powerful, and unique." She emphasized the importance of "Pulling It All Into The Current" in offering "crucial insights into underrepresented communities," underscoring Neely's ability to deliver new and impactful narratives.

The collaboration between Fort Point Theatre Channel, an artist's collective centered on performance, and Mariposa Museum stands as a testament to the collective efforts of a dedicated team. Guided by a shared commitment to the arts, the collaboration seamlessly integrates the innovative vision of Fort Point Theatre Channel's Co-Artistic Directors with Mariposa Museum's mission of fostering peace, equity, and human understanding. Mariposa Museum, known for its dedication to engaging exhibits and programs that explore the rich diversity of the world's cultures, creates a fitting backdrop for this collaboration.

This performance holds special significance for New Hampshire audiences as it brings a powerful and transformative piece of art directly to their doorstep. The dynamic synergy among the collaborators reflects a shared dedication to bringing enriching cultural experiences to Mariposa audiences and, by extension, the broader community of Peterborough and beyond.

Delve into the transformative landscapes of these interconnected lives as "Pulling It All Into The Current" takes you on an unforgettable odyssey. What's the aerial view of the terrain? What does the map look like when you turn it inside out? These questions become the metaphors for the profound journey into the depths of the human experience that awaits on December 2nd at 4:00 pm at the Mariposa Museum and Cultural Center.

As an added layer to this immersive experience, the performance will unfold against the backdrop of Mariposa's current exhibit, "Stitching Time: The Social Justice Collaboration Quilts Project." Featuring 20 quilts by men living out their lives in "Angola" prison in Louisiana, these expressive works, alongside recorded interviews, tell the story of a unique inside-outside collaboration. This collaboration helps us focus on the humanity of people often forgotten by society while shedding light on the history of the U.S. criminal justice system. The synergy between Neely's performance and the poignant narratives within the quilt exhibit promises an evening of deep reflection and connection.

Secure your tickets now for this collaborative and revolutionary exploration into the interconnected tapestry of lives. This odyssey promises to leave an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who embark on this transformative experience. Written and Performed by Letta Neely. Directed by Greg Allen.

A Q&A session with the artists will immediately follow the performance.

"Pulling It All Into The Current" (runtime 75 minutes) takes place on December 2nd at 4 pm. The performance is at Mariposa Museum and World Culture Center, Mariposa Museum, 26 Main Street, Peterborough, NH. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by phone at (603)924-4555. Tickets $20.

The Museum is wheelchair accessible. Special arrangements can be made for those in need of assistance for special events at the Museum.