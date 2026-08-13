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SHEAR MADNESS to Make New Hampshire Premiere at The Barnstormers Theatre

Jordan Ahnquist directs and stars alongside Lisa McMillan, Kate Middleton and other returning cast members.

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SHEAR MADNESS to Make New Hampshire Premiere at The Barnstormers Theatre

The Barnstormers Theatre will present Shear Madness, a hilarious whodunnit, to the state for the very first time. Set in a Tamworth Village hair salon and complete with up-to-the-minute news and gossip, this audience pleaser is never the same show twice. Performances will run August 20-29.

Barnstormers Executive Artistic Director, Jordan Ahnquist, has a long history with this show, having performed it in Boston, NYC, and Washington DC over the years. For the New Hampshire premiere, he leads the production as director and will also appear on stage as Tony Whitcomb, the salon owner.

Among Ahnquist's castmates is Lisa McMillan as Mrs. Shubert. McMillan is currently appearing as Princess Dragomiroff in Murder on the Orient Express and was Gertrude Stockings in last year's Front Row To Murder, for which she received a New Hampshire Theatre Alliance award for best supporting role. Like Ahnquist, McMillan is reprising her role.

The cast features Shear Madness veterans Timothy Goodwin (Eddie Lawrence), Kate Middleton (Barbara DeMarco), Patrick Noonan (Nick O'Brien), and Chris Stinson (Mikey Thomas).

Shear Madness is based on the 1963 German-language play by Paul Pörtner and was adapted for American stage in the late 1970s by Bruce Jordan & Marilyn Abrams. Among its many accolades 'Best Comedy of the Year' (The Boston Globe) and 'Best Play of the Year' (Chicago Sun-Times and the Philadelphia Enquirer), the Raven Award from the (Mystery Writers of America), and induction into the Comedy Hall of Fame-the first play ever to receive that honor.

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