Review: SWEENEY TODD at The Actorsingers

The tale of Sweeney Todd, being performed by The Actorsingers of Nashua, is a thrilling performance for those looking for a post-Halloween thrill, lovers of Sondheim, or those interested in a well done performance. Directed by Angèlica Rosenthal, this show features hauntingly beautiful vocals, sharp choreography, and a classic story of corruption and vengeance.

The unsettling, almost "spooky" feeling of a corrupt London is expressed often throughout the show, from the initial sinister lighting and fog, to the performances of the named characters as well as the ensemble. What is not typically an ensemble heavy show has been transformed into a company piece heightened by the talents and commitment of the ensemble to each scene and every major or minor moment. The leading actors have been wonderfully cast. Title character Sweeney Todd, performed by Joseph Paoni, has a masterful voice able to handle both the softness and the harsh moments Sweeney has through the show. To play Sweeney as solely intense and vengeful would be a disservice to the nuances of the character, but Paoni plays every moment carefully which accentuates the heightened points of the show. Paoni is accompanied by Autumn DeSisto, portraying Mrs. Lovett. The chemistry between the two characters shifts throughout the show, and the actors are able to capture occasional whimsy in what is still a show with dark subject matter. DeSisto makes questionable meat pies seem like a logical and fair choice with full commitment to Mrs. Lovett and her justifications of her actions throughout the story.

Commitment to characters is a recurring high note of this performance, with performances by Adam Beauparlant as Anthony Hope, Emily Sheeran as Johanna, Rose Chaffee as Tobias Tagg, Colin J Malette as Judge Turpin, Garret Meyer as Beadle Bamford, Emily Trubey as the Beggar Woman, Jesse Drake as Adolfo Pirelli, and Mark Kelley as Jonas Fogg. In many moments of the show, certain scenes and characters were so dastardly and daunting, it would be difficult not to feel impacted. This includes the twisted Judge Turpin, played by Malette. It's not easy to play a dislikable character, and Malette is downright sinister. Another outstanding performance is delivered by Trubey, whose character quickly shifts from someone in passing during Act 1, to a character you won't soon forget.

The entire performance is heightened by the scene work and choreography of Rosenthal and choreographer Brianna Arico. Credit must be given to the actors for dedicating themselves fully to the movements and staging of each scene and every moment, but it is clear that a lot of time and attention was given into making every entrance and exit and important part of each e Sweeney Todd's backstory, which includes the Beadle, the Judge, and a character from Todd's past. With masterful performances, and very expressive movement and choreography, that scene and many others will linger in the mind of the audience. Every scene and series becomes something unexpected.

With a lot of careful set up in act one, act two goes by extremely quickly. Be sure to pay attention, as many details are important. No piece of this performance is additional or unnecessary. Every set change, character interaction, and change on stage may become critical information in the second act. Those unfamiliar with the story of Sweeney Todd will be shocked by the end of the performance, and even those familiar with the tale may still be taken aback if not by the plot but by the well-executed performances.

The Actorsingers should be proud of this production, from the detailed costuming to an ever changing and flowing set. The messages of this story resonate to this day, and audience members will be challenged to consider what is morally right or wrong when faced with corruption at many levels. Viewers may find themselves rooting for a man who is much more than just a barber, or a pie maker whose recipes are questionable. This production runs November 4th-6th. Visit actorsingers.org for more information.