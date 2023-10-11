Restored Screening of FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE to be Presented at Park Theatre

One of the most important motion pictures ever made makes it restored screening at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, on Saturday, October 21 at 2 pm and 7 pm.

Farewell My Concubine is a film of undeniable cultural and social relevance. An innovative, modern production set amidst the deep-seated traditions and vivid tapestry of the Peking Opera, it was selected as one of the "100 Best Films in Global History" by TIME Magazine and remains the only Chinese-language film ever to win the Cannes Festival Palme d'Or.

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Film Movement Classics and The Park Theatre are bringing the recently restored 4K version of this masterwork to the Monadnock region, where audiences will be able to see the complete, uncut film (20 minutes longer than its original Miramax theatrical release) on screen for the first time ever.

The film will be presented in The Park's 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its giant 27' wide screen and 17-speaker sound.

Tickets for Farewell My Concubine are $15 each. Due to the popular nature of this special film event, tickets can be purchased in advance, whether online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. However, tickets will also be sold at the box office on the screening day.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.

About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922 and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville house, and concert venue for 54 years until it closed in 1976. The theatre was purchased by the newly formed Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006. It has been rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 433. It presents movies, live theater (including children's productions), concerts, and lectures. It offers a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019 and was completed in 2020. It opened to the public on August 5, 2021.