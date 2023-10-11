Pontine Theatre Presents WE LOVE TREES By Great Small Works, October 20-21

Pontine Theatre presents We Love Trees, a toy theatre play created by John Bell and Trudi Cohen members of NYC's Great Small Works in collaboration with classical musicians Marci Gerri and Daniel Sedgwick.

It's the story of a copper beech tree in Somerville, MA, which once stood in front of the house of a 19th century composer and later became the anchor for a green oasis called Symphony Park.

Performances are scheduled for Friday 20 October at 7pm, Saturday 21 October at 3pm and Sunday 22 October @2pm at Pontine's 1845 Plains Schoolhouse theatre located at #1 Plains Avenue in Portsmouth NH. Free parking is available onsite and the space is fully accessible. Tickets may be purchased online: Click Here

Also on the program is Living Newspapers: Episode Two: Sidewalk Ballet, a toy theatre play about Robert Moses' and Jane Jacobs' struggle over Washington Square Park In NYC in the 1960's. Great Small Works was founded in 1995 by a collective of artists, all veterans of Vermont's Bread & Puppet Theater.