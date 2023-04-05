Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PAIN[T] to Make World Premiere at The Players' Ring Theatre This Month

Directed by Christopher Savage, pain[t] will take audiences on a journey of recovery and discovery through a brilliantly crafted palette of romance, comedy, and drama.

Apr. 05, 2023  

The Players' Ring Theatre will present the world premiere of pain[t] by Will Murdock from April 7-22. Performances are Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30PM and Saturdays/Sundays at 2:30PM. General Admission tickets are $27 and $24 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Click Here.

Before the accident, painting was the only way for Rawls to feel himself, the only way for him to understand the world. Every flick of the hand or drag of the brush told part of his story. Now his wrist won't move, and he doesn't know what comes next. He doesn't know who he is. And while he tries to see the world in black and white... he can't keep the colors from creeping. In the midst of the most serious challenge life has ever thrown at him, Rawls navigates family relationships and discovers the healing power of a caring new friend.

"It's cliché to say I Laughed I Cried but I literally did," said Savage. "It's a story about an artist struggling with his identity when his ability to express himself is put on hold for who knows how long. After watching so many friends and community members grieve during the COVID lockdown for the creative identities that make them feel whole, the character's journey struck a chord with me. It was a story I truly wanted to explore and see if I could bring to life."

pain[t] features performances from Tomer Oz (Rawls), Hannah Heckman Mckenna (Maggie), Christian Maurice (Richie), and Jim Sears (Doctor). The production team includes Christopher Savage (Director), Gina Bowker (Stage Manager), Ben Bagley (Set and Lighting Design), and Jenry Towle (Costume Design & Intimacy Coordinator).

CLOSING PERFORMANCE on Sunday April 23 in support of The Players' Ring Annual Fundraiser. This special event will start off with a brunch reception at 12:30 PM at the Puddle Dock Restaurant. Guests will then make their way to the Theatre Lobby, which will be featuring a visual art exhibition with works by Darlene Furbush Ouellett and the Silent Auction display. After a brief update on the Theatre's achievements and projects, at 2:30 PM the closing performance of the new drama pain[t] will begin.

Host Committee: Darlene Furbush Ouellett (Chair), Joan Bigwood, Margherita Giacobbi, Betty LaBranche, Jill Maloney, Rachel Reef-Simpson, Carol & Dan Valianti.

The Silent Auction will feature gifts from F45 Training Portsmouth NH, Geno's Chowder & Sandwich Shop, Gundalow Company, Haidee Soule Merritt, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, Mallory Portraits, Nest | Vintage Shop Portsmouth West End, Nina Herlihy, Off Menu Pots, Portsmouth Soap Company, SLR Ceramics, SOL Southern Kitchen & Lounge, Strawberry Banke Antique & Vintage Shop, The Dance Annex Studio | York, Vent, Wentworth by the Sea Country Club

ABOUT THE PLAYERS' RING: The Players Ring provides the Seacoast with an intimate and distinctive performance experience by cultivating artistic creativity and freedom and by engaging audiences with unique and exciting theatrical opportunities.


