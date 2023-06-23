Oscar-Winning Writer Ernest Thompson Joins Screening Of ON GOLDEN POND At The Park Theatre

Oscar-winning writer Ernest Thompson will be at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, for a special screening of his classic film, On Golden Pond, on Sunday, July 9, at 4 pm. After the screening, Mr. Thompson will discuss the film and talk about his new novel, The Book of Maps.

On Golden Pond stars Katherine Hepburn, Henry Fonda, and Jane Fonda. It was released in February 1982 and made it onto numerous 10 best film lists for the year. The film won three Oscars; Best Actress for Katherine Hepburn, Best Actor for Henry Fonda, and Best Adapted Screenplay (from his Tony-winning stage play) for Ernest Thompson. Even though the family relationships and mortality story takes place in Maine, it was shot just 69 miles from Jaffrey, in Squam Lake, New Hampshire.

Ernest Thompson has written numerous films, plays, and songs and has worked extensively as an actor and director. In addition to his Oscar for On Golden Pond, Ernest's work has won two Golden Globes, a Writers Guild Award, a Broadway Drama Guild Award and has been nominated for a Tony, an Emmy and a British Academy Award. His plays have been seen in theaters around the world; his most enduring, On Golden Pond, has been translated into 30 languages and presented in more than 40 countries. Along with his writer wife, Kerrin Thompson, Ernest has established Rescind Recidivism, a prison writing program designed to give inmates a chance to feel creative as well as human, capable and worthy. He is currently on a national tour with his new debut novel, The Book of Maps. The story is about a father, a filmmaker whose luck has run low, who takes his ten-year-old son on a raucous road trip across America.

On Golden Pond recently had its 40th anniversary and has been remastered and rescanned for stunning video and sound. The film will be presented in the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its 27' wide big screen and 17-speaker surround sound. The event is a fundraiser for The Park Theatre.

All tickets for the show are $20. They can be purchased in advance online at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888.

This event is part of the theatre's FILMMAKER SERIES.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston.



