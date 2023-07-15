OKLAHOMA! From London's National Theatre to Screen At Park Theatre

London's National Theatre production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's musical OKLAHOMA! will screen exclusively at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey on July 26 & 29.

The high definition film of the multi-award-winning Royal National Theatre production features the famed actor and singer, Hugh Jackman and multi award-winner Maureen Lipman. Directed by Trevor Nunn, artistic director of the Royal National Theatre and director of Cats, Starlight Express and Les Miserables and featuring new choreography by Susan Stroman (The Producers, Crazy For You, Showboat). Ms. Stroman won the Olivier Award for Best Choreography for OKLAHOMA!

This production broke box-office records in London and was recognized by the Hammerstein estate as the definitive version of this immensely popular musical. The transition to screen was just as successful with the film winning an International Emmy award.

OKLAHOMA! marked the beginning of Rodgers & Hammerstein's partnership, the legendary team who went on to create Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music. Featuring such well-known songs as “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin,” “The Surrey with a Fringe on Top” and “I Can't Say No.” OKLAHOMA! changed the face of stage musicals by telling an emotional story through music, lyrics and dance as never before.

The filmed stage production will be screened in the 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its giant 27-foot wide screen and 17-speaker sound system.

Showtimes for this special cinema event are Wednesday, July 26 at 2:00 pm and Saturday, July 29 at 6:30 pm. Tickets for OKLAHOMA! are $15 each. They can be purchased by visiting theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. Group sales can be arranged with the box office.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, the heart of Mount Monadnock. The facility is fully accessible.



About The Park Theatre

The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922 and was the center of community life as a cinema, vaudeville, and concert house for 54 years until it closed in 1976. Purchased by The Park Theatre nonprofit in 2006, it has been completely rebuilt as a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center, featuring two auditoriums seating 410, presenting movies, live theatre, including children's productions, concerts, and lectures as well as offering a place for business and community gatherings for the Monadnock Region and its 100,000 residents, school districts and dynamic artistic community. The new theatre complex began construction in January 2019, was completed in 2020, and opened in the summer of 2021

