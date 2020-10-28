New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents 2020 - 2021 MainStage Season Opener THE ADVENTURES OF SLEEPYHEAD

The show will be presented Friday - Sunday, November 27 - 29, 2020.

A new one-woman physical comedy show created by LA-based comic performer, Gemma Soldati, marks a return of live theatre to New Hampshire Theatre Project as it opens up its 2020-2021 MainStage Season. "The Adventures of Sleepyhead" will be the first offering of the theatre's latest initiative, a New Play Development Program, entitled SoloStage. Soldati's show runs Friday November 27 - 29 for both in-person and online audiences. Covid-safe shows are performed live (with social distancing) and streamed live on Friday and Saturday at 7pm, and Sunday at 2pm. For further information and to purchase tickets visit nhtheatreproject.org, and check out On Stage Now!

Soldati, a New Hampshire native, started 2020 touring her award-winning comedy The Living Room (with Amritha Dhaliwal), which received rave reviews at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and won the Award for Best Comedy at the 2019 Melbourne Fringe Festival. Soldati explains, "After Covid cancelled our tour, I, like most artists around the world, dug down deep to weather the storm. Every few weeks popping my head out to see, what's happening? What's possible? I had been slated to bring Sleepyhead to premier at Edinburgh Fringe Festival summer 2020 but that too had been cancelled. I imagined it would be at least another year before I began working again."

Enter New Hampshire Theatre Project - Soldati continues, "One day in late summer NHTP approached me with an incredible proposal: to bring Sleepyhead to life in full force but with an abbreviated audience. I jumped at the opportunity. I couldn't be more excited and grateful to be premiering the show here in my home state whilst also sharing it with audiences nationally and abroad." After its debut at NH Theatre Project, the show heads up Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2021.

According to NHTP Artistic Director Catherine Stewart, Sleepyhead fits perfectly into NHTP's programming, which is focused on the theme of 'What Are You Waiting For?' which is designed to guide audiences and artists alike towards thinking about their dreams, and desires. "The current moment is very challenging," says Stewart. "But despite the overwhelming pressures we all feel we can't lose sight of the future, and that is what excites me the most about Gemma's show. And it's not just for children - families of all ages are encouraged to come together, whether you're in the same home or not, and watch this magical piece of theatre." For more information about the artists and work in New Hampshire Theatre Project's 2020-2021 season, visit nhtheatreproject.org

About "The Adventures of Sleepyhead"

Sleepyhead is the dreamer of dreams. The walking-talking nap. A snoozer and a muser. Children and adults alike will delight in this adventure to the heart of dreamland as Sleepyhead fends off the primordial urge to Zzzz...This otherworldly, interactive hour explores the source of imagination and the tick-tock of our internal clock. This family show takes you on a journey to discover where dreams come from and where they go.

How to watch/purchase tickets

NHTP is committed to the safety and wellness of its patrons, staff, artists and larger community. The Adventures of Sleepyhead will be performed live, and streamed online. In accordance with State of New Hampshire guidelines a limited audience capacity will be able to watch the performance live at NHTP's blackbox theatre. Families can also enjoy this playful piece of theatre from the comfort of their own home through NHTP's live streaming platform. For Show and ticket information, visit https://www.nhtheatreproject.org/showdetail/solostage-presents-the-adventures-of-sleepyhead-14248812

About Gemma Soldati

Gemma Soldati is an American performing artist and a teacher for Cirque Du Soleil's John Gilkey's The Idiot Workshop. Her most recent touring show, the award winning The Living Room--a devised clown show with Amrita Dhaliwal. She has devised and produced shows in Los Angeles: The Cobbler, The Sleepover Show, and Amateur Burlesque-featured in Comedy Bureau's 2018 "100 Best Things in Comedy"

www.GemmaSoldati.com

About New Play Development Program - SoloStage

SoloStage is a new six-month commissioning program in which three artists will develop solo shows through a series of workshops, open rehearsals and work-in-progress performances. The program includes Company Artists Peter Josephson and Stephanie Lazenby, as well as a performer new to New Hampshire Theatre Project, Gemma Soldati. All three artists, and three guest artists, are offering workshops on skills and techniques related to the solo works. These are open to the public, and include opportunities for all ages, as well as community and professional theatremakers alike. The program begins October 1 and runs through March 2021. Details on how to watch these shows develop will be available at www.nhtheatreproject.org. Individuals can support the creation of the SoloStage plays by becoming an artist Patron. At a level of $25, $50 and $100 Patrons get behind-the-scenes access to the creation of the work. Additional perks of patronage include blog updates, access to Open Rehearsals and tickets to the performances. To find out more about becoming a patron you can visit www.nhtheatreproject.org/becomeapatron.

