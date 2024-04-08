John Singer Sargent Documentary to Premiere at Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



John Singer Sargent is the greatest portrait artist of his era. What made his ‘swagger’ portraits remarkable was his power over his sitters, what they wore and how they were presented to the audience. Through interviews with curators, contemporary fashionistas, and style influencers, Exhibition on Screen’s (EOS) new film will examine how Sargent’s unique practice has influenced modern art, culture, and fashion. It premieres at The Park Theatre performing arts center in Jaffrey on Thursday, April 18 at 1:30 pm. The film is part of the theatre’s monthly EOS film series for 2024.

Explore the distinctive creative process of the late 19th century’s favorite portrait artist and the way in which his portraits captured the spirit of a vibrant and rapidly changing age in “John Singer Sargent: Fashion & Swagger.”

Filmed at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and the Tate Britain, London, the exhibition reveals Sargent’s power to express distinctive personalities, power dynamics and gender identities during this fascinating period of cultural reinvention. Alongside 50 paintings by Sargent sit stunning items of clothing and accessories worn by his subjects, drawing the audience into the artist’s studio.

Sargent’s sitters were often wealthy, their clothes costly, but what happens when you turn yourself over to the hands of a great artist? The manufacture of public identity is as controversial and contested today as it was at the turn of the 20th century, but somehow Sargent’s work transcends the social noise and captures an alluring truth with each brush stroke.

Step into the glittering world of fashion, scandal, and shameless self-promotion that made John Singer Sargent the painter who defined an era.

“John Singer Sargent: Fashion & Swagger” will be shown on The Park's giant 27-foot wide screen in its 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. Tickets are $15. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888.

Carolyn Edwards’ “Lunch at The Park,” will begin at 12 noon prior to the screening. The special menu includes cream of cauliflower soup, ham sandwich, cheese & crackers, and Bailey’s chocolate chip cookies. You can pre-order (until April 15) by going to parklunch.org.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston.

Photo credit: David Bickerstaff