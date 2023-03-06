Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John Davidson's CLUB SANDWICH Season Three Set To Open June 2!

This season will go through October 21, 2023 and expands dates of the prior two seasons.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Club Sandwich, the brainchild of celebrity and New Hampshire resident John Davidson, is set to open for its third season on Friday, June 2, 2023. This season will go through October 21, 2023 and expands dates of the prior two seasons.

Each Friday and Saturday, John performs his own show of original and cover songs and backstage stories, plus some surprises. John will feature songs from his twelve albums, tales from his Las Vegas shows, television variety appearances, and his roles in Walt Disney movie musicals, and on Broadway. Each song is enhanced using our multimedia video screen, and backed by dynamic bass player John Petruzzelli. It's an evening of comedy, inspiration, and nostalgia.

Then, on Thursdays (with a few exceptions), we present our guest artists, an incredible lineup of accomplished performers ranging from a cappella to mentalists to comedy to musicians of all stripes. You'll want to grab tickets to these shows before they sell out!

The venue holds about 44 people, so we encourage folks to get tickets early, and feel free to show up early/before the show and do some tailgaiting in our beautiful yard and parking lot, if you'd like. Can't wait to see you at Club Sandwich this year! Tickets are on sale at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2228849®id=96&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johndavidson.com%2Fclubsandwich?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

THE GUESTS:

Thurs, June 8 Vance Gilbert
Thurs, June 15 Katie O'Connell
Thurs, June 22 Ellis Paul
Thurs, June 29 Peter Mulvey
Thurs, July 6 An Evening With America's Master Mentalist Jon Stetson
Thurs, July 13 The Everly Set
Thurs, July 20 Guy Davis
Thurs, July 27 Hiroya Tsukamoto
Thurs, Aug 3 Jim Kweskin
Thurs, Aug 10 Lara Herscovitch
Fri, Aug 11 Patty Larkin
Sat, Aug 12 Heather Pierson Duo
Thurs, Aug 17 Andriana Gnap and The International String Trio
Thurs, Aug 24 John John Brown
Thurs, Aug 31 Karen Morgan
Thurs, Sept 7 Ball In The House
Thurs, Sept 14 Aztec Two-Step
Thurs Sept 28 Zoe Lewis
Thurs, Oct 5 Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen
Thurs, Oct 12 The Rough & Tumble
Thurs, Oct 19 Rupert Wates

 


