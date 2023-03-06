John Davidson's CLUB SANDWICH Season Three Set To Open June 2!

Club Sandwich, the brainchild of celebrity and New Hampshire resident John Davidson, is set to open for its third season on Friday, June 2, 2023. This season will go through October 21, 2023 and expands dates of the prior two seasons.

Each Friday and Saturday, John performs his own show of original and cover songs and backstage stories, plus some surprises. John will feature songs from his twelve albums, tales from his Las Vegas shows, television variety appearances, and his roles in Walt Disney movie musicals, and on Broadway. Each song is enhanced using our multimedia video screen, and backed by dynamic bass player John Petruzzelli. It's an evening of comedy, inspiration, and nostalgia.

Then, on Thursdays (with a few exceptions), we present our guest artists, an incredible lineup of accomplished performers ranging from a cappella to mentalists to comedy to musicians of all stripes. You'll want to grab tickets to these shows before they sell out!

The venue holds about 44 people, so we encourage folks to get tickets early, and feel free to show up early/before the show and do some tailgaiting in our beautiful yard and parking lot, if you'd like. Can't wait to see you at Club Sandwich this year! Tickets are on sale at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2228849®id=96&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johndavidson.com%2Fclubsandwich?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

THE GUESTS:

Thurs, June 8 Vance Gilbert

Thurs, June 15 Katie O'Connell

Thurs, June 22 Ellis Paul

Thurs, June 29 Peter Mulvey

Thurs, July 6 An Evening With America's Master Mentalist Jon Stetson

Thurs, July 13 The Everly Set

Thurs, July 20 Guy Davis

Thurs, July 27 Hiroya Tsukamoto

Thurs, Aug 3 Jim Kweskin

Thurs, Aug 10 Lara Herscovitch

Fri, Aug 11 Patty Larkin

Sat, Aug 12 Heather Pierson Duo

Thurs, Aug 17 Andriana Gnap and The International String Trio

Thurs, Aug 24 John John Brown

Thurs, Aug 31 Karen Morgan

Thurs, Sept 7 Ball In The House

Thurs, Sept 14 Aztec Two-Step

Thurs Sept 28 Zoe Lewis

Thurs, Oct 5 Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen

Thurs, Oct 12 The Rough & Tumble

Thurs, Oct 19 Rupert Wates