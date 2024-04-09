Jessica Shattuck Will Discuss New Book 'Last House' at The Music Hall Lounge

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Tuesday, May 14 at 7pm, New York Times bestselling author Jessica Shattuck visits The Music Hall Lounge with her new book, LAST HOUSE. Spanning multiple generations and nearly eighty years, Last House tells the story of one American family during an age of grand ideals and even greater downfalls. Set against the backdrop of our nation’s history, this is an emotional tour de force that digs deeply into questions of inheritance and what we owe each other.

“We are thrilled to have Jessica Shattuck here to launch her newest book and discuss with Rachel Barenbaum,” says Brittany Wason, Literary Producer at The Music Hall. “This will surely be a compelling conversation with two talented writers.”

The 7pm event includes an author conversation with Rachel Barenbaum, author of Atomic Anna, and an audience Q&A, followed by a post-show meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

It’s 1953, and for Nick Taylor, WWII veteran turned company lawyer, oil is the key to the future. He lives on the peaceful streets of the suburbs with his wife, Bet, former codebreaker now housewife, and their two children, Katherine and Harry. Thanks to his work for American Oil, he can provide every comfort for his family, including Last House, a secluded country escape deep in the Vermont mountains. Bet doesn’t have to worry about the Russian H-bombs that haunt her dreams, and the children roam free in the woods. Last House is a place that could survive the end of the world.

It’s 1968, and America is on the brink of change. Protestors fill the streets to challenge everything from the Vietnam War to racism in the wake of MLK’s shooting—to the country's reliance on Big Oil. As Katherine makes her first forays into adult life, she’s caught up in the current of the time and struggles to reconcile her ideals with the stable and privileged childhood her Greatest Generation parents worked so hard to provide. But when the Movement shifts in a more radical direction, each member of the Taylor family will be forced to reckon with the consequences of the choices they’ve made for the causes they believed in.

Spanning multiple generations and nearly eighty years, Last House tells the story of one American family during an age of grand ideals and even greater downfalls. Set against the backdrop of our nation’s history, this is an emotional tour de force that digs deeply into questions of inheritance and what we owe each other.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Jessica Shattuck is the New York Times bestselling author of The Women in the Castle; The Hazards of Good Breeding, a New York Times Notable Book and finalist for the PEN/Winship Award; and Perfect Life. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, The New Yorker, Glamour, Mother Jones, and Wired, among other publications.

ABOUT THE MODERATOR:

Rachel Barenbaum is the author of the critically acclaimed novels Atomic Anna and A Bend in the Stars. Her work has appeared in the LA Review of Books, The Tel Aviv Review of Books, and more. She is a scholar in residence at the Hadassah-Brandeis Institute at Brandeis and is the founder-host of the podcast Debut Spotlight.

TICKETS

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Jessica Shattuck with LAST HOUSE on Tuesday, May 14, at 7pm is $43. Ticket Package includes a signed book (LAST HOUSE, $28, hardcover), reserved seat, author discussion with Rachel Barenbaum, author of Atomic Anna, Q+A, and post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.