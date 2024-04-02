FOOD INC 2 Will Screen at Jaffrey's Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The award-winning documentary Food Inc returns with a “Part 2.” The new film will have a single special pre-release screening nationwide on Tuesday, April 9 at 7pm and The Park Theatre in Jaffrey is one of the lucky theatres.

In Food, Inc 2, the sequel to the 2008 Oscar®-nominated and Emmy®-award winning documentary, Food, Inc, filmmakers Robert Kenner and Melissa Robledo reunite with investigative authors Michael Pollan (The Omnivore's Dilemma) and Eric Schlosser (Fast Food Nation) to take a fresh look at our efficient yet vulnerable food system. Since the first film, multinational corporations have tightened their stronghold on the U.S. government. The system at large has robbed workers of a fair living wage, and profit focused corporations are proliferating a chemically formulated international health crisis by focusing on growing the market for ultra-processed foods.

The film centers around innovative farmers, future-thinking food producers, workers' rights activists and prominent legislators such as U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Jon Tester, who are facing these companies head-on to inspire change and build a healthier, more sustainable future.

Tickets for Food, Inc 2 are $10 ($9 for seniors 62+, children, students, teachers & active military). Purchase by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston.