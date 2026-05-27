ELTON JOHN TRIBUTE SHOW to Return to The Park Theatre

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On Friday, June 26th, “Elton John” returns to The Park Theatre stage in Jaffrey, New Hampshire via an acclaimed tribute show by Bill Connors. Bill is one of the most requested artists asked to return to the theatre.

For over 16 years and more than 3000 performances as a professional vocalist/pianist Bill Connors has perfected the art of portraying Sir Elton John. Every mannerism, voice inflection and nuance has been carefully studied and recreated. Bill also has what can't be learned by impersonators: an uncanny resemblance to Captain Fantastic.

This one-of-a-kind concert includes the costumes, the color, the fabulous showmanship, time tested hit songs and it's all captured by Bill, making this the perfect show for any Elton enthusiast.

American Elton aka Bill Connors has portrayed the Rocket Man from Hawaii to England, San Francisco to Florida. Featured on America's Got Talent and currently in ‘The Greatest Piano Men' show in Vegas and a former artist from Legends in Concert.

This 1 hour 45 minute performance will be a memorable experience. Bill will take you through Elton John's entire career from the very first song to today's chart topping hits.

Tickets for The Elton John Tribute Show are $30 and all seats are reserved. Purchase by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. The concert begins at 7:30pm. Doors to the theatre open at 6pm with the theatre's Lounge Bar available for beer, wine and canned cocktails, ID required.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston.

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