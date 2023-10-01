Dive In Productions to Present LIZZIE at The Hatbox Theatre

Rage! Betrayal! Bloody murder! Dive In Productions will bring the punk rock opera Lizzie to the Hatbox Theatre from October 20th - November 5th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $28 for adults; $25 for members, seniors, and students; and $22 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at the link below.

Lizzie takes audiences back to the heat of late summer 1892 when Andrew Borden and his wife were found murdered in their house. The main suspect in the murders was Andrew's youngest daughter from a previous marriage, Lizzie Borden. Using a searing rock score, and based on the historical record, LIZZIE explores the heady and heated days leading up to the murder and Lizzie's controversial acquittal of all charges and the creation of a new American myth.



“We couldn't be more excited to be bringing Lizzie to the Hatbox,” said Executive Director of Dive In Productions Marina Altschiller-Gannon. “This is only the second time this incredible piece has been presented in New Hampshire and the first time it will be seen outside of an educational setting. We are so proud to be bringing this queer, punk rock, powerhouse of a show to Concord.”

"Working with these powerhouse performers and the brilliant creative team at Dive In has been such a thrill,” said Director Olivia Martinson. “I can't wait for audiences to be treated to their electric performances in a story that will at times make you want to cringe, laugh, cry, and scream into a microphone of your own.”

Dive In Productions' Lizzie features performances from Jordan Formichelli (Lizzie Borden), Molly Connor (Emma Borden), Geehae Moon (Alice Russel), Mel Clark (Bridget), and Rachael Smith (Swing). The production team bringing history out of the books and onto the stage includes Olivia Martinson (Director), Tim Goss (Music Director), Taylor Cloutier (Stage Manager), Meghan Flynn (Technical Director/Scenic Designer), Ro Gavin (Intimacy Coordinator/Costume Designer), Joey Martin (Sound Designer), Jeremy Toussaint (Lighting Designer), Nick Allen (Projection Designer), Sara Funk (Scenic Painter), Jill Gordon (Props Designer), Will Saxe (Videographer), and Marina Altschiller-Gannon (Producer).

NOTE: This production contains adult themes and language, depictions of alcohol use, sexual abuse, and intense arguments bordering on violence.

ABOUT DIVE IN PRODUCTIONS:

Dive In Productions is a learning-based company that focuses on giving everyone, no matter their level of experience, a chance to learn and grow in the theatre community. The company encourages people to "Dive In" and take a chance at something new.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE:

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.