Dive In Productions to Present JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

From March 25-April 10, Dive In Productions will be presenting Jesus Christ Superstar at The Players' Ring Theatre in Portsmouth, NH. Right in time for the Easter Holiday, Jesus Christ Superstar is a timeless work set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally-known series of events but seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

The story, told entirely through a rock score, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers, and the Roman Empire.

Dive In Productions is proud to be taking on this story with a cast of entirely female-identifying, trans, and non-binary actors.

"This is a story and a show that is so well known and we have absolutely loved having the chance to tell it with different voices," said director Jordan Formichelli. "It subverts your expectations, but at the same time reminds us that these stories are more universal than we first perceive. Struggles with faith, identity, purpose, activism, community are so relevant to so many people's personal stories. Having actors who see the world through a queer/femme perspective brings a new layer to the storytelling. Also, the opportunity to show that this show can be done and still rock as much as traditional casting, if not even harder, is always a bonus."

Dive In Productions is an education-based theatre company that focuses on giving everyone, no matter their level of experience, a chance to learn and grow in the theatre community. The company encourages people to "Dive In" and take a chance at something new.

The show features performances from Jules Good, Fury Sheron, Jane Clifford, Sara Funk, KeYana Reid, Samantha Leone, Emily Zentis, Karissa Vincent, Geehae Moon, Haley DeValliere, Lee Diamond, Katie Formosi, and Olivia Martinson with direction by Jordan Formichelli. The production team is rounded out with Music Director Tim Goss, Stage Manager Jayna Wheeler, ASM Ella Luke, Choreographer Angela Grassie, Scenic Design and Technical Direction by Meghan Flynn, Costume Design by Jenry Towle, Lighting Design by Jeremy Toussaint, Props Design by Brittany Anania, Makeup Design by Chris Ferrill, Sound by Joey Martin and David Parent, Production Managed by Marina Altschiller-Gannon, Ezra Stone on percussion, Damon Godfroy on bass, and Bill Curtis on guitar.

Jesus Christ Superstar runs from March 25th-April 10th at The Players' Ring Theatre with performances on Fridays/Saturdays at 7:30PM and Saturdays/Sundays at 2:30PM. ASL interpreters will be joining the cast for two performances on Saturday April 2nd at 7:30PM and Saturday April 9th at 2:30PM.

Masks are required inside the venue and all audience members must present their vaccination card or proof of a recent negative COVID test for entry to the theater.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group. www.concordtheatricals.com