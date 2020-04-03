Classical Pianist Eliane Rodrigues Performs On The PARMA Live Stage

Since 2008, PARMA has been devoted to sharing artists' music through unique and innovative solutions. In light of these challenging times, and the implications that COVID-19 has on the livelihoods of those in the music industry, we have created an ongoing concert series at our online venue, the

Tomorrow pianist Eliane Rodrigues will appear in a live stream recital from her home in Belgium. Tune in on April 4th at 9:00 am Eastern: https://www.parmarecordings.com/event/eliane-rodrigues-live-stream-04-04-20/

Earlier this week on PARMA Live Stage, Vít Mužík and Lucie Kaucká presented a solo violin and piano duet program from the Czech Republic, during which the performers wore masks and bowed to an empty concert hall, mirroring the social distance of the audience.

The performance, facilitated by PARMA staff, received 900 views in 24 hours: https://www.parmarecordings.com/event/vit-muzik-violin-recital-live-stream-04-01-20/.





