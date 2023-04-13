97.5 WOKQ Chowder Festival Returns This Summer

Prescott Park Arts Festival has announced the return of the 97.5 WOKQ Chowder Festival Summer Kick-off, presented by Avery Insurance, on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023.

Held on the first Saturday of June, this staple of summer in Portsmouth, NH offers even more this year as it adds to the festivities for the Portsmouth400 Grand Parade. The Chowder Festival will highlight some of the community's favorite local restaurants who will be serving-up mouthwatering chowder from 11:30am until the chowder runs out, along the picturesque Piscataqua in Prescott Park.

The Arts Festival will also offer complimentary live music featuring local talent, kid-friendly activities, and delicious favorites like ice cream, fresh squeezed lemonade, hush puppies, and more from the Prop, the onsite kitchen and concessions stand.

"We are ecstatic to be a part of the 97.5 WOKQ Chowder Festival, a Prescott Park Arts Festival tradition," explained Ginny Brophey, 97.5 WOKQ Brand Manager. "As New England's oldest chowder festival, coupled with the Portsmouth 400 celebration, this year will be an epic event for everyone."

The community support for the return of this time-honored event has been extraordinary. 97.5 WOKQ returns as longtime partner and title sponsor. The Presenting Sponsor is Avery Insurance, season sponsor and cherished partner of the Arts Festival. MacEdge and US Foods, who both serve the Seacoast community, are sponsoring at the Cherrystone level. CMG Financial and Vital Design, both with locations in Portsmouth, are supporting at the Little Neck level. These meaningful sponsorships have made all the difference in ensuring the return of this beloved community event.

"We are so excited to be the Presenting Sponsor for the return of the Chowder Festival, a favorite among locals and visitors alike," said Vicki O'Dowd, Vice President of Avery Insurance. "Events like these and the arts organizations they support are essential to NH's economic, educational, and social well-being, it's sure to be a great community affair alongside the Portsmouth 400 Grand Parade."

Chowder Festival tickets are $20 per person, and are FREE for Arts Festival season passholders. This year everyone will need a ticket, free or not, to participate in the tasting, ensuring we have enough chowder for all. The Summer Kick-Off side of the park with live music and family-friendly activities is free and open to all. This year's Chowder Festival will also attract some special judges, which will be announced closer to the event.

Another exciting change in 2023 is the additional support from Prescott Park Arts Festival's new Young Professionals Group. Formed during the 2022 season, the Chowder Festival is their first big event and they have already done an incredible job leading the planning of what promises to be the BEST Chowder Fest yet.

"We have been fortunate to work with an outstanding group of young leaders in our community," shared Tyler Goodwin, Arts Festival Board Member, co-leader of the Young Professionals Group, and COO of Goodwin Family Management. "The group has done an amazing job opening new doors and creating new relationships for Prescott Park Arts Festival. We would not have been able to restart this event without them!"

So far, the confirmed restaurants for the 2023 Chowder Festival are 110 Grill, 250 Market, Buoy Shack, Fire & Spice Bistro, Jumpin' Jay's Fish Cafe, Martingale Wharf, Mojo's West End Tavern, New England Fishmongers, River House Restaurant, The Portsmouth Brewery, The Press Room, The Wilder, and Tour, with more being added. Plus Virgin Oyster Company will be there with delicious oysters!

For more information visit PrescottPark.org. Ticket sales are available through www.portsmouthnhtickets.com. Attendees are encouraged to purchase their tickets well in advance, as attendance is limited and this event will likely sell out. Tickets are FREE for Arts Festival season passholders and must be reserved in advance by emailing, Events@PrescottPark.org.