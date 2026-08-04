Video: & JULIET Stars Bram Tahamata & Dave Rijnders Discuss Their Roles in Dutch Production
Cast members reflect on the show's message about loving yourself before loving someone else.
Stage Entertainment Nederland has posted a new video featuring Bram Tahamata and Dave Rijnders, two cast members from the Dutch production of & JULIET, discussing their roles in the jukebox musical currently running in the Netherlands.
The brief video focuses on a message the two performers highlight as central to their characters, touching on the importance of self-love within the story.
In the clip, Bram and Dave speak about the emotional core of their characters, touching on a message central to the production. The video offers fans a glimpse into how the actors connect personally with the material.
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