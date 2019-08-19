UP THE FLOOR to Play at Theater Lampegiet

Just like on TV, Peter de Baan also leads the theater version. In addition, you get so much more than at home on the couch! Peter examines the profession of actor. What motivates people to choose this profession? How do actors remember pieces of text? In other words: he gives you a peek into the kitchen. In combination with those always fascinating improvisations by a group of well-known actors, this results in an evening full of surprises.

In varying compositions you see, among others, Anna Raadsveld, Fabian Jansen, Sophie van Winden, Thomas Cammaert, Stefan de Walle, Saskia Temmink, Vincent Croiset, Eva van der Gucht, Guido Spek, Oda Spelbos, Marie Louise Stheins, Sieger Sloot and Jeroen Spitzenberger.

For more information and tickets to Up the Floor, tap here.