UP THE FLOOR to Play at Theater Lampegiet

Aug. 19, 2019  

UP THE FLOOR to Play at Theater LampegietUp the Floor will play in the Big Room at Theater Lampegiet on Sept. 24.

Up the Floor has been seen on TV, but now it is being brought to the stage. In the theater, you experience everything ten times more intensively, so this is your chance to immerse yourself in all the emotions that the actors spontaneously pour out on you.
Going up to the floor is immersive as life itself. Director Peter de Baan casts current social and relational dilemmas in improvisation assignments. Actors work this out completely intuitively, humorous and close by.

Just like on TV, Peter de Baan also leads the theater version. In addition, you get so much more than at home on the couch! Peter examines the profession of actor. What motivates people to choose this profession? How do actors remember pieces of text? In other words: he gives you a peek into the kitchen. In combination with those always fascinating improvisations by a group of well-known actors, this results in an evening full of surprises.

In varying compositions you see, among others, Anna Raadsveld, Fabian Jansen, Sophie van Winden, Thomas Cammaert, Stefan de Walle, Saskia Temmink, Vincent Croiset, Eva van der Gucht, Guido Spek, Oda Spelbos, Marie Louise Stheins, Sieger Sloot and Jeroen Spitzenberger.

