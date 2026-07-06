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THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK Will Come to Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

Performances will run 23 October - 1 November.

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THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK Will Come to Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

The Amsterdams Theaterhuis in Amsterdam will present “The Witches of Eastwick" this fall. Performances will run 23 October - 1 November.

Eastwick. A small little town where everyone knows everything about everybody. Under the iron fist of townleader Felicia Gabriel this little town runs on perfection, rules and small town gossip. Meet Alexandra, Sukie, and Jane. Living in the rural town of Eastwick these three seemingly ordinary women feel like fish out of water in this rigid town. Bored and fed up with the humdrum of their everyday small town lives they are longing for a change, for some…. excitement!

On one stormy night, high on Martinis and brownies, Alex, Sukie, and Jane make a wish for the one thing they truly desire– “all manner of man in one man”. Not knowing of their magical capabilities, they get more than they bargain for when the man they wished for shows up the very next day. The devilishly handsome Darryl van Horn. The change they have longed for shows up right at their doorstep, but their wish might have consequences they could never have dreamed.

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