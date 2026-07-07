NUN THE WISER to Make World Debut in Amsterdam Ahead of International Tour

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The Cauldron will present new musical, Nun the Wiser, which will open in Amsterdam ahead of an international otur. The first in a series of new musicals by international writers, Nun the Wiser sets the template with LGBTQ+ stories and a feminist plot centred on a diverse cast of women.

Kat Carson's new musical Nun the Wiser tells the almost true story of a group of nuns thrown into disarray when a new arrival and a visit from Vivaldi disrupts their quiet life. It's a story of self-determination, forbidden loves, and challenging faith, with a score rich in classical, gospel and musical theatre influences.

After the successful sell-out performance of Nun the Wiser as a workshop production in February, The Cauldron is proud to announce it as the first in a planned series of brand new musicals to debut in Amsterdam, before touring the Netherlands and internationally.

The workshop production took the show from script to first performance in a week. It sold out within days and was well-received by critics. Composer Kat Carson said 'Nun the Wiser is a piece that examines LGBTQIA+ issues and tries to draw a picture of womanhood that is both funny and challenging. The nuns in the story are people first and foremost, and have their own dreams, lives, and troubles.'

Director Jon Madge said, 'This show sounds like nothing else and once you've heard it, you'll be obsessed. The cast of well-written female characters, exploring queer love, social expectation, duty and passion resonates so perfectly with the present moment. It was a story we had to bring to a bigger stage.'

Kat writes: 'I want to stage this show now because it is important to be able to tell serious stories in a fun and cheerful way. In a time when queer women are silenced more than ever, it is important to revisit history and realize that women and minorities have always existed and have always created; we just haven't always listened.'

Nun the Wiser will be debuting at Schuilkerk De Hoop from November 13-15 before then touring internationally from 2027.

Written by Kat Carson. Kat Carson is a composer, classical musician and music director from the UK now living in the Netherlands. They direct the Eurokoor and Cauldron Choir of Amsterdam and founded the early music ensemble Nymphes & Monstres, with whom they won the REMA Eemerging scheme. Nun the wiser is their debut musical, and they are so excited to share it with the world.

Directed by Jon Madge. Jon Madge is a director and sound designer who's directed work in the Netherlands, UK and US. They made their musical debut in Amsterdam on the award-winning Addams Family, which won Broadway World's Best Direction in 2024. They were nominated for Best Direction in 2025 for their adaptation of Max Frisch's the Arsonists, and were nominated for a Golden Lobe for their direction of the critically lauded Keeping the Zoo. Jon directed the workshop production of Nun the Wiser and is excited to bring the full show to the stage.

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