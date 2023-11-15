Feature: Amsterdam's English language Theatre Company presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL!

Orange Theatre Company (OTC) is excited to return to the stage in Amsterdam, from November 24 till December 3, with an original adaptation of the most beloved Christmas story of all time: A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens! OTC celebrates this Christmas Classic with an Orange twist and many Carols!



A Christmas Carol is a universal story about the importance of community, empathy and our ability to self-reflect and transform. There is a reason why this story is called a classic. It is a tirade against selfishness, ignorance and neglect. What would the ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Yet To Come reveal in this day and age?

In OTC’s original adaptation, a female Scrooge, played by Maya Molière, will drive this magical play. In total, eight adult actors and four young actors form the cast of A Christmas Carol. The theme of this year’s rendition is AI.

OTC’s A Christmas Carol has been adapted by James Johnson, with Hugh Mackay. The production is directed by Elyse O’Shaughnessey, with musical concept and direction by Joanna Lucas and Pim van Amerongen.

PERFORMANCE DATES

FRIDAY NOV 24 AT 20.00

SATURDAY NOV 25 AT 14.00 AND 20.00

SUNDAY NOV 26 AT 14.00

THURSDAY NOV 30 AT 20.00

FRIDAY DEC 1 AT 20.00

SATURDAY DEC 2 AT 14.00 AND 20.00

SUNDAY DEC 3 AT 14.00 AND 17.00

Location Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis Marius van Bouwdijk Bastiaansestraat 54, 1054 SP Amsterdam

Running Time 1 hour and 20 minutes (without intermission)

Poster design: Jasmin Schiffer

About Orange Theatre Company (OTC)

Amsterdam’s English language theatre company produces an annual season of contemporary English language plays to inspire and connect their Dutch and international audience. More than 40 international actors, writers, and directors are part of OTC’s ensemble.

Highlights Orange Theatre Company since its launch in 2018

● Launched OTC in January ’18 with a crowdfunding on platform Voordekunst; OTC was selected as the most promising cultural project of the month.

● Staged 11 productions so far.

● Received its first professional grant from Amsterdam Fonds voor de Kunst (AFK) for its 2019 production, Dutchman.

● Produced OTC’s first (award winning) short film FEVER DREAMS during the lockdown.

● Launched OTC Youth Theatre Program.

● Launched The Monologue Podcast.

● Co-produced Sweet Sixteen, a Dutch play translated to English about teenage suicide, with deToneelmakerij. The play received a four star review by Vincent Kouters in de Volkskrant.