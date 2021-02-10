Dutch National Ballet Announces Two Livestreams Hans Van Manen Variations Programme

Hans van Manen's work holds a very important place in Dutch National Ballet's repertoire. An oeuvre the company can draw on again and again, and at the end of February Dutch National Ballet will do so again. The online programme features no fewer than six ballets from the choreographic vault of the great master of Dutch dance.

The programme, entitled Hans van Manen Variations, features six of his most iconic works: Adagio Hammerklavier, Sarcasmen, Trois Gnossiennes, Déjà Vu, Two pieces for HET and Variations for two couples.

Dutch National Ballet is dancing two online performances of the programme, both of which will be streamed live from Dutch National Opera & Ballet. A different cast will dance on each day, to give as many of the company's dancers as possible the opportunity to show the audience their interpretation of Van Manen's work.

The livestreams of Hans van Manen Variations are on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 February at 3 pm CET. Tickets priced at € 12.50 and are available via https://operaballet.nl/en/online/hans-van-manen-variations