Dutch National Ballet Will Hold Annual Gala in July

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Dutch National Ballet will present its annual Gala on July 2, 2026, at the Dutch National Opera & Ballet in Amsterdam, marking the final ballet season under artistic director Ted Brandsen before he steps down from the company. The one-night-only event is among the company’s most popular annual performances and serves as a showcase for dancers from one of Europe’s leading ballet ensembles. The performance takes place after June 15, 2026, meeting the timeline for summer arts events in the Netherlands.

The Gala will be held at the Dutch National Opera & Ballet, located at Amstel 3 in Amsterdam, and will feature artists from the Dutch National Ballet. While individual casting is typically announced closer to the performance date, the company’s roster includes principal dancers such as Qian Liu, Nina Tonoli, Joseph Massarelli, Jan Spunda, Edo Wijnen, and Sho Yamada. The company is currently led by artistic director Ted Brandsen, whose tenure concludes at the end of the 2025-26 season.

According to the company, the Gala is one of the most festive evenings in its repertoire and traditionally highlights the breadth of the company’s dancers and repertory. The 2025-26 season also serves as a farewell season for Brandsen, who has led the company since 2003 and will be succeeded by Ernst Meisner.

Tickets for the Gala are currently available through the company’s official website. Additional performance information, venue details, and ticket options can be found via Dutch National Opera & Ballet. Tickets may be purchased through the organization’s official ticketing portal at Get Tickets for the Gala. The performance will take place on July 2, 2026, at the Main Stage of the Dutch National Opera & Ballet in Amsterdam.

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