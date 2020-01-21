Tickets for HAMILTON at the Times-Union Center Go On Sale Friday

Jeffrey Seller and FSCJ Artist Series announced today that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Friday, January 24 at 8 a.m. (ET) in person at the Times-Union Center (300 Water Street) and 10 a.m. (ET) at fscjartistseries.org. Tickets for Hamilton will not be available for purchase by phone. Tickets will be available for performances March 17 - 29, 2020.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four (4) tickets per household/account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59 to $179 with a select number of $349 premium seats available for all performances. Ticket prices do not include applicable facility fee and service charges. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Jacksonville engagement should be made through fscjartistseries.org."

Performance Schedule:

Tuesday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 20 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You