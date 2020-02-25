The Majestic Theatre Has Announced Line-Up of Shows for the 2020-2021 North Park Lexus Broadway in San Antonio Season

The Majestic Theatre announced its line-up of shows for the 2020-2021 North Park Lexus Broadway in San Antonio Season, and the line-up features a mix of revivals, Broadway Blockbusters, a dramatic adaptation of a classic novel and pop culture favorites for a season that offers diversity and broad appeal.

"Our Broadway in San Antonio subscriber base is evolving, and we are excited to bring a varied lineup this season that offers a wide range of options with cross generational appeal," says Emily Smith, general manager of the Majestic and Charline McCombs Empire Theatres. "Our 2020-2021 season delivers pop culture classics, Broadway blockbusters, acclaimed revivals and a dramatic play based on one of the greatest novels of all time"

North Park Lexus Broadway in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre opens its 2020-2021 season in September with "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), The Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR takes center stage in early December. Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar', rock roots that defined a generation.

Disney's The Lion King is making its triumphant return to the Majestic Theatre for a three-week run mid-December through the New Year! Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. The Lion King also features some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

Based on the Oscar-nominated film, TOOTSIE is being touted as "the best comedy on Broadway" (Forbes). Featuring a Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is a "hilarious, thoroughly modern TOOTSIE" (People Magazine) that's "even funnier than the movie!" (New York Post). TOOTSIE makes its market premiere mid-January.

In February, Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, with direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, takes the stage. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune), has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR).

BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical makes a return engagement to the Majestic Theatre in mid-March. Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song, BEAUTIFUL has a book by Tony Award-nominee and Academy Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince and took home two 2014 Tony Awards and the 2015 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

March also welcomes MEAN GIRLS to the stage; featuring a book by Tina Fey, MEAN GIRLS tells the story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies. Entertainment Weekly calls it "A MARVEL: dazzling and hilarious!" and USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW, the international Irish dance phenomenon, makes a triumphant return to the Majestic theater for a limited engagement in May. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance-beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of RIVERDANCE all over again.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. Tony Award-winning THE CHER SHOW, tells her story on the Majestic Theatre stage in July. Three reasons to see it: 1) It's a fabulous celebration of Cher's life that will make you want to jump up and dance! 2) The Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns showcasing Cher's iconic looks. 3) It features 35 smash hit songs including "I Got You Babe," "If I Could Turn Back Time," and "Believe."

Season tickets are on sale now!

North Park Lexus Broadway in San Antonio season packages are now available. Subscribers can choose a six-show package starting at $305 or seven-show package including The Lion King starting at $335. For more information, patrons can visit BroadwayInSanAntonio.com or call Broadway in San Antonio at 800-215-SHOW (7469), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Season Subscribers avoid potential single ticket price increases closer to the show by reserving their seats now, and enjoy the privilege of priority ticket opportunities, lost ticket replacement, exchange privileges on existing seats, and much more. On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced in the coming months. Group minimums start as low as 10 for select shows; groups can reserve seats now by calling (210) 226-5967.

My Fair Lady

September 22-27, 2020

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes "Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (New York Times). "Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be" (NY1).

Jesus Christ Superstar

December 1-6, 2020

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

The Lion King

December 17, 2020 - January 10, 2021

(Add to make a seven-show package)

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney's The Lion King, making its triumphant return to the Majestic Theatre!

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular - one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Lion King brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. There is simply nothing else like The Lion King.

Tootsie

January 19-24, 2021

It's "far and away the funniest musical of the season" (Daily News). It's "the most uproarious new show in years" (The Hollywood Reporter). It's "the best comedy on Broadway" (Forbes). No matter how you say it, Tootsie is unanimously funny! It's a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre, based on the Oscar-nominated film.

Featuring a Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels). "In these turbulent times, with the world out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," says Rolling Stone, "Tootsie is it."

To Kill a Mockingbird

February 16-21, 2021

All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, with direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune), has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it "an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic," and New York Magazine calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul."

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

March 12-14

(Season Option)

BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Mean Girls

March 30- April 4, 2021

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin NELL (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine cheers, "MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery."

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show

May 7-9

(Season Option)

RIVERDANCE 25th Anniversary Show is RIVERDANCE, as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely re-imagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

The Cher Show

July 20-25, 2021

THE TONY AWARD-WINNING MUSICAL!

HER LIFE. HER STORY. HER LEGEND.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

This hit Broadway musical features a book by Tony Award winner Rick Elice, direction by Tony Award nominee Jason Moore and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli. Rolling Stone raves "THE CHER SHOW is an explosion of fabulous excess," and The New York Times calls it a "a blindingly sparkly celebration of Cher's life."

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have you dancing in the aisles!





