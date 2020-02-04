JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is Coming to RBTL's Auditorium Theatre

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar will come to Rochester from February 18th to February 23rd at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre. Tickets for the 2017 Olivier awarding-winning production are on sale now via ticketmaster.com and the Box Office.

Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the North American tour of this iconic musical will be helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is set and costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee, Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, and music supervision by Tom Deering.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. Now, almost 10 years after the last major tour in the US, this award-winning Regent's Park production will play over 50 markets throughout North America.

This production of Jesus Christ Superstar won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017.

The North American tour of Jesus Christ Superstar is produced by Stephen Gabriel and Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

For additional information about this production, please visit ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com





