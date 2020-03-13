HAMILTON Postpones Jacksonville Stop

At the direction of Mayor Lenny Curry, HAMILTON, scheduled at FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville for March 17-29, 2020, will be postponed out of an abundance of caution, due to the growing concern over COVID-19.

See the statement below:

IF YOU ARE A TICKET HOLDER, PLEASE HOLD ONTO YOUR TICKETS AS WE WORK TO BRING HAMILTON BACK TO JACKSONVILLE. We will be in touch as soon as possible with more information on the status of this event.

We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves to ensure the health and well-being of our audience, staff, cast and crew before anything else. All performances for the remaining shows in the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville season are expected to go on as scheduled. Should anything change, we will send an update to all impacted ticket holders.

We look forward to welcoming you back into a clean and safe gathering space for our community to enjoy the shared experience of seeing stories unfold live on stage.

Thank you for your patience and your continued support.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You