CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE to Embark on 58 City Tour

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE embarks on its latest, reimagined, live family holiday spectacular that will tour 58 cities this season between November 15th and January 5th. With over two million tickets sold to date, this critically-acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and new cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family! Tickets for all cities are on sale now.

"We searched the world to assemble nearly 150 remarkable acts from five continents that make up four casts, tours and shows in 2019. World-class artists, breathtaking costumes, musical twists with seasonal favorites and the finest singers and dancers bring this multi-million-dollar holiday stage spectacular to life," says Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams Founder, Neil Goldberg.

Set in a multi-million-dollar wonderland of gifts, trees, soldiers and holiday fantasy, audiences nationwide will celebrate the most wonderful time of the year as they experience hundreds of spectacular costumes, remarkable talent and the world's most astonishing acts in each production. Extraordinary singers, music and Broadway at its finest puts a new twist on seasonal favorites such as "Deck the Halls," "Winter Wonderland" and "Jingle Bell Rock." On the edge-of-your-seat feats are performed by soldiers, snowmen, penguins, candles, reindeer, gingerbread, carolers, Santa and costumed ornament characters flying, balancing and stretching imaginations in this groundbreaking holiday stage spectacular.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will also debut its newest production at Gaylord Rockies bubly theater this year.

2019 Tour Cities:

Akron, Anchorage, Atlanta, Augusta, Aurora (Greater Denver area), Bakersfield, Billings, Birmingham, Bowling Green, Bozeman, Cedar Rapids, Charleston (WV), Charlotte, Charlottesville, Chattanooga, Detroit, Easton, Escondido, Eugene, Fresno, Fargo, Fort Wayne, Grand Rapids, Green Bay, Huntsville, Idaho Falls, Jackson, Knoxville, Lafayette, Lakeland, Lexington, Los Angeles, Louisville, Macon, Midland, Milwaukee, New Buffalo, Owensboro, Paducah, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Rapid City, Reading (PA), Redding (CA), Riverside, Roanoke, San Jose, Sarasota, Sioux Falls, Spokane, St. Louis, St. Petersburg, Stockton, Tacoma, Wabash, Wallingford, Washington, DC, and Wausau.

The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced shows for Broadway, theatre tours, casinos, theme parks, resorts, governments, cruise lines and venues worldwide. Since 1993 over 50 million people have experienced a Cirque Dreams show garnering critical acclaim from USA Today, Associated Press and the New York Times to CNN, Today Show and Fox & Friends. Neil Goldberg has been declared "One of today's leading theatrical impresarios" by the LA Times and "Uniquely Ingenious" by the New York Daily News. Other brand titles include the Broadway Hit Cirque Dreams Jungle Fantasy, Cirque Dreams Rocks and Cirque Dreams Revealed. Cirque Dreams Holidaze continues touring the US with multiple productions. Cirque Dreams Unwrapped performs annually at Gaylord Palms Resort, Orlando and Gaylord National, DC. A variety of distinctive Cirque Dreams shows perform year-round on Norwegian Cruise Lines. In 2019, Armed Forces Entertainment presented Cirque Dreams Stars & Stripes for military service members and their families. Neil Goldberg works with major celebrities and artists, holds various industry, leadership and Board of Director positions and is founding philanthropist of the Neil Goldberg Dream Foundation established to enrich the arts. Cirque Dreams is a division of the Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, visit www.cirqueproductions.com.





