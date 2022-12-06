Williamson County Parks And Recreation And Star Bright Players Welcome New Director And Announce Spring 2023 Production

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) and The Star Bright Players will welcome Blandina Vergara-Cruz as the new Star Bright Director.

Blandina Vergara-Cruz joins the Star Bright Players after serving for 3.5 years as the director for WCPR Children's Theatre program Rising Stars. Vergara-Cruz has over 25 years of experience in directing and working within the entertainment industry in Franklin and Las Vegas. In addition to her work with WCPR Children's Theatre programs, Vergara-Cruz has worked at various theater companies in Franklin, including Pull-Tight Players and Expression City. She also serves as the Executive Director of Ray of Light Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to providing assistance to those in need in Middle Tennessee.

In a video announcement posted to the WCPR Children's Theatre Facebook page, Ms. Vergara-Cruz said, "This program has been wonderful for my family, and I hope that being the Director will help me influence your children and be that person that shares why the Rec Center is so great to me and why Star Bright was so great to my family."

The Star Bright Players program encourages local children ages 12 through High School Seniors to "take the stage, spread their wings and soar amongst the stars." The Star Bright Players produce two full-scale musical productions a year and hold open auditions in February and September. The Star Bright Players is our long-standing, award-winning group of 25 years that does full-scale productions accompanied by live musicians. Past shows include Anything Goes, Disney's Aladdin Jr., Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr., Bye Bye Birdie, SHREK the Musical, A Christmas Story the Musical, The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, The Wizard of Oz, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Addams Family, The Boy Friend, Peter Pan, The Music Man, Little Shop of Horrors, Elf The Musical, Matilda the Musical, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

The Star Bright Players next production will be Shrek the Musical, with performances at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center January 26-29. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at https://www.ticketor.com/wcpac.

The Star Bright Players will also be doing a spring 2023 production and recently announced that it will be Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock. Auditions will be held on February 25, 2023, with rehearsals starting in late March and performances June 8, 2022 through June 10, 2022. For more details, visit www.wcparksandrec.com/activities/children_s_theatre/the_starbright_players/auditions.php.

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park is a part of the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department, a public organization benefitting the community. For additional information, visit www.wcpactn.com. You may also receive information about events and productions at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center by "liking" or following @wcpactn on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Information on all other department programs can be found at www.wcparksandrec.com or by "liking" Williamson County Parks and Recreation on Facebook; following us on Twitter at @wc_parksandrec or Instagram at @willcoparksandrec or on Pinterest or YouTube.