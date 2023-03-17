WCPR Children's Theatre's MARY POPPINS JR. To Include Sensory-Friendly Performance

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department and WCPR Children's Theatre announced the Rising Stars winter production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins Jr., which will include one sensory-friendly performance.

The Rising Stars winter production for 2022-2023 will be Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins Jr., based on one of the most popular Disney movies of all time and the Broadway musical that played for over 2,500 performances and received multiple Olivier and Tony Awards nominations. The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it." The director for this production is Blandina Vergara-Cruz.

Performances will take place Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7 p.m., Saturday March 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. at College Grove Artsitorium, located at 8601 Horton Highway, College Grove, TN, 37046. Seating is General Admission. Tickets are $12.

The 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, March 25, 2023 will be a sensory-friendly performance, with modifications to provide a production and environment that is comfortable and supportive for individuals with sensory sensitivities. These modifications include:

· Lower sound level

· Reduction of loud, startling or jarring sounds

· House lights in the theatre on at a low level during the performance

· A reduction of stage lighting and special effects lighting on stage and on the audience

Patrons will be free to talk and move around during the performance and may bring comfort objects, such as fidget toys, weighted stuffed animals or blankets, and noise-reducing headphones. This is a great opportunity for those with sensitivity to sensory input and young children to attend the show in a more comfortable setting.

Tickets for all performances of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, Jr. are available for sale at wcpactn.com.

Disney's and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins Jr. is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International, New York, NY. Mtishows.com

Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) is a public organization benefitting the community. Anyone may register for and participate in the department's programs, classes and events. For program registration, pass purchasing or additional information, visit www.wcparksandrec.com. You may also receive department information by "liking" Williamson County Parks and Recreation on Facebook; following us on Twitter at @wc_parksandrec or Instagram at @willcoparksandrec or on Pinterest or YouTube.