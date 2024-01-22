Video: Meet the Actors from MRS KRISHNAN'S PARTY at Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Meet the cast of Mrs. Krishnan's Party before the production comes to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, with performances beginning March 6th, 2024.

Mrs. Krishnan's Party stars Kalyani Nagarajan and Justin Rogers and is written by Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis.

Step into the back room of Mrs Krishnan’s convenience store where garlands decorate the ceiling, music flows and Mrs Krishnan is throwing a party like no other.

Food simmers on the stove, laughter abounds and strangers become friends in this joyous celebration of life. Watch as the actors juggle cooking, music, audiences and heart-felt drama in an acting tour de force where no two nights are the same.

