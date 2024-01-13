VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Coming to TPAC in April

Watch a trailer for Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre, coming to Tennessee Performing Arts Center April 26-28, 2024 below!

Experience America’s most popular dance company when Alvin Ailey AMERICAN DANCE THEATER brings its unique mix of contemporary and classic movement to the stage. Marvel at their skill. Feel their passion. And connect to the heart of dance with Ailey.

Designated “a vital American cultural ambassador to the world” by the U.S. Congress, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has performed for an estimated 25 million people in 71 countries on 6 continents since the company’s founding in 1958. Ailey’s performances celebrate the human spirit through the African American cultural experience and the American modern dance tradition.

The renowned company returns to present new works and Ailey’s iconic ballet Revelations.



