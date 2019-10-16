Tim Rushlow and His Big Band Return Home For The Holidays At The Franklin Theater

Accomplished multi-genre artist Tim Rushlow, announces the return of his highly-acclaimed "Home For The Holidays" with Tim Rushlow & His Big Band show to the Franklin Theatre for three timeless Christmas classics performances on Dec 2, 3 and 4. Purchase tickets here.



These shows will mark his first back in his home town of Franklin since his two big sold out shows there in 2016.



Rushlow and his Big Band carry on the musical romance and swagger of an earlier era and will transport guests back to a time when Christmas was "Classic." Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Bobby Darin are the names that made Christmas music special and timeless. Relive the romance of this Christmas music tradition in the intimate setting of the historic Franklin Theater with Tim Rushlow & His Big Band "Home for The Holidays" with a heart-warming, and soul-stirring concert event led by multi-platinum recording artist, Tim Rushlow. Tickets are on sale and available for purchase here.



"I am so excited to bring my big band back to the Franklin Theater, " exclaims Rushlow! "There is not a better venue to swing in the holidays in classic big band music! Come kick off the season in style with me and the boys in the band!"



"Tim Rushlow is an accomplished artist who is not afraid to work hard, especially for his audience," states Paul T. Couch, Executive Director, The Franklin Theatre. "Our audiences can expect to see an expertly crafted show that will leave them dazzled by Tim's big band sound and warmed by the sounds of their Christmas favorites, all expertly delivered by a superb showman."





