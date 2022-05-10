TikTok Star Jax Joins Musicians On Call and Men's Wearhouse In Creating Prom Experiences For Teens In Pediatric Hospitals

Prom season is a time for teens to make lifelong memories picking out their favorite dress or tuxedo, dancing the night away and capturing many special moments with their friends. Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit organization that delivers live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities, is helping pediatric patients make joyful memories of their own through the Musicians On Call Prom Presented by Men's Wearhouse. MOC partnered with national brands and popular recording artists to create an unforgettable Prom experience exclusively for children's hospitals nationwide.

TikTok star and 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards TikTok Songwriter of the Year Jax, dressed in trendy Prom styles from Men's Wearhouse, hosts the Prom virtual concert, which includes performances, well wishes and Prom stories from Dixie D'Amelio, Joshua Bassett, Laura Marano, Mckenna Grace, Tate McRae, Lennon Stella, GAYLE, Lawrence, Lily Rose, Forest Blakk, Temecula Road, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Avery Anna, King Calaway, Kat & Alex, Hello Sister, Walker County and Peytan Porter. As part of a special Prom pre-party at St. Louis Children's Hospital, Jax visited with patients through Musicians On Call's Virtual Bedside Performance Program. During her visit she took requests and performed her catchy pop songs with personalized shout outs to patients. The patients were also treated to a selection of Prom fashions from Men's Wearhouse to enjoy during the hospital's annual Prom party.

Longtime MOC partner Amazon Music created the perfect soundtrack for the celebration, curating a special Prom with Musicians On Call playlist specifically for the occasion. The playlist features hits by the artists appearing in this year's Prom virtual concert, including Jax, Kat & Alex, Joshua Bassett, Lily Rose and more, and is available for teens everywhere to stream during and after Prom events on the Amazon Music app.

"Musicians On Call is all about bringing joy to patients through music, and that certainly includes patients who must spend their Prom season in the hospital. We want them to have their own memories of singing along to their favorite songs and dressing up in their Prom best," said Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin. "Thanks to the generosity of Men's Wearhouse, Amazon Music, Jax and all of the talented artists who performed for these deserving patients, we know they will have some happy moments to take away from this season."

"Men's Wearhouse is honored to have worked with Musicians On Call to help these deserving patients look and feel their best for their special night. We hope that dressing up helped them feel as close to attending prom as possible and gave them an unforgettable experience to remember," said Tailored Brands Chief Marketing Officer Carolyn Pollock.

For more than 20 years Musicians On Call has used music to promote and complement the healing process in hospitals. As the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, MOC Volunteers have performed for more than one million people in healthcare facilities nationwide.

For more information on the Musicians On Call Prom Presented by Men's Wearhouse, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.