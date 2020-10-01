The Theater Bug Presents 'VIRTUALLY' LIVE IN CONCERT

The concert takes place on October 12, 2020 at 6:30pm.

The Theater Bug will present 'Virtually' Live In Concert on October 12, 2020 at 6:30pm.

Presented by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP Associates and First Bank, The Theater Bug is hosting a Live COVID-Conscious Fundraising Event to help raise money for the build out of our new theater. The event will be outdoors at Hop Springs Beer Park!

This concert will feature a small cast performing the music of Quaranteened: A Virtual Musical and Stories_: An Original Instagram Musical Web Series, with a guest appearance by the incomparable Melinda Doolittle!

The event takes place outdoors and will include enforced mask wearing, temperature checks and screenings prior to arrival as well as a socially distanced seating plan. Each group will be seated in their own 10 ft x 10 ft "Bug Box" pod.

Bug Boxes hold 4 guests and will be distanced 8 ft apart. Please see our COVID safety protocols below, as well as the venue's. Guests will have access to the food truck, brewery, frisbee golf course and walking trails on their 84 acres. Come early to play before the show starts at 6:30pm.

