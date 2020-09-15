STORIES_ will premiere through Vimeo On Demand on September 18, 2020.

THE THEATER BUG PRESENTS STORIES_: An Original Instagram Musical Web Series portraying intimate narratives uniquely shared by children and teens through a complex 2020. STORIES_ will premiere through Vimeo On Demand on September 18, 2020. Catch episode highlights and a brand-new original song for free on Instagram at @westview_birdhouse or download the full episode for $5 on Vimeo (vimeo.com/theaterbug). Original songs and sheet music will also be available for download at www.thetheaterbug.org.

Each of the five episodes focuses on a social issue facing today's youth and features original songs with titles like "Girls will be Girls" and "This Doesn't Happen When Your Straight". STORIES_ creates a space for musical theater in a time where live art is on an indefinite pause. It fosters a viable visibility and launchpad for important conversations in a young community thirsting for connection. Lastly, it illuminates much needed opportunities to young performers and professional artists who typically go unseen.

The first 5 episodes address issues such as women's rights, racial injustice, LGBTQIA+ youth and the fears that many children face while quarantined in unstable homes. Episodes are guided by producers and writers to help navigate complicated topics as well as oversight from a mental health professional. STORIES_ features a diverse cast of youth and adults to represent a spectrum of race, age, ability, gender and sexual orientation. Holding a current and topical format, STORIES_ is set in 2020, on the backdrop of a post COVID-19 world, embracing the new normal that challenges us all to connect and create virtually.

STORIES_ is produced by The Theater Bug in partnership with MA2LA. The Theater Bug is a non-profit organization creating original plays and musicals about important social issues facing today's youth. Located in Nashville, Tennessee, they have been open for 9 years and hold shows year-round. MA2LA focuses on art direction, editorial photography, music videos, cinematic trailers, creative film, brand identity, strategy, digital, print marketing and design. MA2LA have been official sponsors of The Theater Bug since it's opening in 2011. STORIES_ was written by Megan Murphy Chambers, Cori Anne Laemmel and Tyson Laemmel with script contributions by Pascia Smith and Tamiko Robinson Steele. Production stills by Abbey Rhyne.

