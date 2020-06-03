The Theater Bug Presents QUARANTEENED

The Theater Bug, a non-profit theater group dedicated to inspiring young people to create community and build confidence through educational experiences in the performing arts, is premiering a new musical written and produced by teenagers living in quarantine in Nashville.

Quaranteened: A Virtual Musical! will be live-streamed from The Theater Bug website on June 12 at 7 p.m. CST. The show features the intertwined stories of a group of teenagers trying to stay connected in a world asking them to isolate themselves. It is based on the moment we are living in, told across Zoom classes, FaceTime, TikToks and texts.

Quaranteened will also include a behind-the-scenes peek with the cast and creators, as well as a special announcement from The Theater Bug's Artistic Director, Cori Anne Laemmel.

"Quaranteened was written and performed on lockdown-totally remote-from the homes of each young artist involved," says Laemmel. "Through Quaranteened, each actor, instructor and writer was reminded daily that while we are isolated, we are not alone. And the magic of theater is still alive. We are so excited to share this gift with the world."

The Theater Bug is a 501-c3 non-profit organization. The company writes and produces original plays and musicals that address important social issues and provides free and low-cost arts education in Nashville.

For more information, please visit www.thetheaterbug.org You can also join the group's mailing list on the website and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

